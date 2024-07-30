Skateboarding sessions inspire future Olympians

Travis Clayton is urging people to try urban sports [Emma Baugh/BBC]

A skateboarding instructor has been sharing his passion for the sport by introducing it to a new generation.

Travis Clayton, 35, trains skaters in Peterborough and hopes to show how much positivity it can bring to communities.

He said young people, especially girls, had been inspired by the sport's inclusion in the Olympic Games for the second time.

"It ticks so many boxes, it's just a case of opening their eyes," he said.

He said it was a nice feeling to see people learning new tricks [Emma Baugh/BBC]

Mr Clayton, who runs the Illicit Skate School in Kettering, Northamptonshire, believes skateboarding can help to get children away from their screens.

He said: "Main street sports aren't for everyone but something like this gets them thinking creatively, they can make their own rules."

He hopes to encourage more young people to use skate parks.

"They can be quite unregulated spaces and they do sometimes get a bad reputation. The more accessible they are, it keeps them as a positive place."

Sarah Hunter from Jumped Up Theatre said skateboarding encouraged young people to spend more time outdoors [Emma Baugh/BBC]

The skateboarding sessions are part of Code Green, a series of low and no-cost events for the holidays organised by Peterborough-based Jumped Up Theatre.

The group said it was a way of giving people access to arts and culture through "unique experiences".

Event producer Sarah Hunter said: "It's about young people spending more time outdoors, finding things to do and using urban areas more appropriately."

Elsie is one of a growing number of girls taking to the skateboarding ramps [Emma Baugh/BBC]

Six-year-old Elsie was one of those trying skateboarding at the Peterborough session and said: "It's been really fun and I have just enjoyed it so much."

Mr Clayton said more girls were being to attracted the sport, inspired by Olympian Sky Brown, who won bronze in the Tokyo Olympics aged 13.

"It's amazing really, a massive intake from young girls. A lot are buying their own skateboards and, for lessons, it's a 50/50 split."

Logan, 14, normally rides in his street but has enjoyed learning new skills [Emma Baugh/BBC]

Logan, who is 14 years old and from Peterborough, said: "It's been really good. We've learned how to go down ramps and we've been having fun."

Mr Clayton added: "A lot of kids find they don't have much to do or places to go but it's about opening their eyes.

"A lot of community centres and other places have ramps, they just need to find them."

