Skateboarder killed in west Roseville collision identified as father of 3. Family seeks help

A skateboarder who was killed in a traffic collision earlier this week in west Roseville has been identified.

Mihai Pasconi, 32, was a husband and father of three. He was skateboarding on Blue Oaks Boulevard around 9 p.m. Tuesday when he was hit by a car. He was transported to Sutter Medical Center for treatment. Police said Wednesday morning he had died of his injuries.

“Mihai was an amazing friend, son, husband and father!” said Avianna Turley, his sister-in-law, in a verified GoFundMe page. “His wife and children were his entire life and reason. As he is vice versa for them.”

Turley is trying to raise $20,000 for funeral expenses and supplement for the loss of income, she said. As of Friday afternoon, community members had donated close to $18,500.

Police said the driver remained at the scene and had cooperated with investigators. Alcohol and drugs are not suspected in the incident