Skateboard - Vidéo : Lizzie Armanto, la première skateuse à réussir le looping à 360° de Tony Hawk

Lizzie Armanto a réussi le dangereux looping popularisé par Tony Hawk. L'Américaine est la première skateuse à réaliser ce 360°, conseillée et félicitée par la légende du skate elle-même.


Put my mortality to the side the other day. . Peep @thrashermag site for my interview w/ @burnout about tackling the Loop. Link in bio

Une publication partagée par Lizzie Armanto (@lizziearmanto) le 28 Août 2018 à 9 :00 PDT

