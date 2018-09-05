Skateboard - Vidéo : Lizzie Armanto, la première skateuse à réussir le looping à 360° de Tony Hawk
Lizzie Armanto a réussi le dangereux looping popularisé par Tony Hawk. L'Américaine est la première skateuse à réaliser ce 360°, conseillée et félicitée par la légende du skate elle-même.
Congratulations to @Lizziearmanto on becoming the first woman to complete the infamous loop yesterday. She pulled it just after our @nextvr event ended. It was an inspiring display of fierce determination and skill, and we at @birdhouse are incredibly proud. pic.twitter.com/8ekbUrxkOr
— Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) 27 août 2018
Put my mortality to the side the other day. . Peep @thrashermag site for my interview w/ @burnout about tackling the Loop. Link in bio
