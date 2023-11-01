Skate Tilbury glides into a new season!

There is a freedom to ice skating. The frigid air streaming through your hair, the cold breeze scalding your cheeks, the exhilaration of striding faster than you could ever dream to run—and the promise of hot chocolate and marshmallows to follow!

Here in Tilbury, the premier figure skating organization is the Tilbury Figure Skating Club a non-profit organization that is administered by a very small group of dedicated volunteers who make up the Board of Directors. The organization serves to educate and train the local community in the ways of figure skating allowing an opportunity for local children to engage in youth recreational programming while staying physically active.

“This year our enrollment is up to currently 166 skaters registered for the Fall session,” said Chantelle Meadows, vice president of the organization.

Some skaters are as young as two-years-of-age. Starskate consists of Junior, Intermediate and Senior levels.

They group also relies on the assistance of the Senior skaters, who help on ice and have achieved their coaching certification.

“We had a sold-out event last year and are hoping to do the same this season,” said Meadows. “It’s a large event and we rely on the help of an army of volunteers to help with costuming, set up and backdrop. The skaters work very hard on their routines.”

Meadows says the organization is always looking for volunteers, especially those who have experience designing and making costumes. Sponsorships are also available to any businesses that may be interested.

“We are grateful for the support of the community for this event. We encourage residents and families to come out to cheer the kids on,” said Meadows. “Our priority at the Tilbury Figure Skating Club is to ensure that youth have access to recreational activities.”

Matt Weingarden, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter