Skagway, Alaska, reports third COVID-19 case

A third case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Skagway, Alaska.

In a news release Saturday, the municipality said the Dahl Memorial Clinic (DMC) identified the third positive case.

The State Department of Public Heath is working with the clinic on contract tracing, the release said.

"The DMC is testing multiple community members today who had close contact with a known COVID-19 positive individual," said the release.

Those who were exposed and who are considered at risk will undergo self-quarantine for two weeks, said the release.

On Thursday, Skagway — a community of just over 1,000 people, roughly 150 kilometres south of Whitehorse — announced its first case of COVID-19. It confirmed its second case in a press release sent Friday. The municipality said the first two positive cases are considered to be community transmission cases.

"Please continue to shelter in place. This is the best way to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the community at this time," said the release.