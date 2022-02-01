SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker’s Capsule Launches Exclusively at LTD by Lizzie Tisch Boutique

And just like that, SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker has created a new capsule collection of shoes that has launched exclusively at LTD by Lizzie Tisch, a New York-based concept shop.

The collection features six SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker styles. A highlight of the capsule is Dish, a mismatched slingback sandal sold in a custom acrylic “party pack,” which doubles as a display case. There is also a new pump called Regency, which is available in a glittered fabric with an oversize organza bow ornament. The shoes, all made in Italy, range from $350 to $1,650.

More from WWD

courtesy shot.

“Lizzie is someone I deeply admire, not only as a dear friend but as someone with an astute sense of style and excellent taste,” said Sarah Jessica Parker. “Getting the opportunity to detail shoes with her was a dream come true and an incredible opportunity to experiment, and I think the collection we’ve curated is really special.”

Tisch added, “I couldn’t imagine a better partner for the first LTD collaboration than SJP. Sarah Jessica is a constant source of style inspiration and an amazing businessperson. Our shared love for both New York City and fashion made every step of this project even more special. We’re so excited to have SJP be part of our boutique on Madison Avenue and can’t wait for our customers to be wearing this amazing capsule collection.”

The SJP x LTD capsule became available for sale at LTD by Lizzie Tisch at 828 Madison Avenue on Jan. 31, and will be offered Tuesday at SJPbySarahJessicaParker.com.

FOR MORE STORIES:

Sarah Jessica Parker Wants to Take You Shoe Shopping

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and More at ‘And Just Like That’ Premiere

LTD by Lizzie Tisch Brings Pop-up Shop to the Loews Regency Hotel

LTD by Lizzie Tisch Bringing Some Fresh Ideas to Madison Pop-up

Sign up for WWD's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.