SJDC vs PAR Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's Dhaka Premier League T20 2021, June 10 8:30 AM IST

SJDC vs PAR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Partex Sporting Club. Dhaka Premier League T20 2021: Partex Sporting Club have been winless in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League T20 2021. The team will be squaring off against Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club on Thursday June 10 at Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan No 4 Ground, Savar. Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club have also not been performing well in the series. The team hasonly managed two wins insix matches. They currently have five points and are placed at the seventh spot on the points table.

The SJDC vs PAR match is scheduled to start at 8:30 AM IST.

Ahead of the match between Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Partex Sporting Club here is everything you need to know:

SJDC vs PAR Telecast

The match will not be televised in India.

SJDC vs PAR Live Streaming

Select matches of the Dhaka Premier League T20 will be available to livestream on Dsports.

SJDC vs PAR Match Details

The match will be played on Thursday, June 10 at Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan No 4 Ground, Savar. The game will start at 8:30 AM IST.

SJDC vs PAR captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Tasamul Haque

Vice-Captain: Anamul Haque Enam

Suggested Playing XI for SJDC vs PAR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper – Nihaduzzaman, Tanbir Hayder

Batsmen – Mohammad Ashraful, Nasir Hossain, Abbas Musa Alvi

All-rounders – Ziaur Rahman, Anamul Haque Enam, Tasamul Haque

Bowlers – Elias Sunny, Ebadot Hossain, Joynul Islam

SJDC vs PAR Probable XIs

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club: Ebadot Hossain, Imrul Kayes, Ziaur Rahman, Tanbir Hayder, Mashrafe Mortaza, Elias Sunny, Abdul Halim, Shykat Ali, Mohammad Ashraful, Anamul Haque Enam, Nasir Hossain

Partex Sporting Club: Nihaduzzaman, Moin Khan, Rabiul Islam, Sayed Alam Rizvi, Abbas Musa Alvi, Jubair Hossain Likhon, Tasamul Haque, Joynul Islam, Sagir Hossain Shuvro, Hasanuzzaman, Nazmul Hossain Milon

