Sizzling Shrimp Fajitas Recipe

For a super simple yet flavor-packed dinner, look no further than these delicious shrimp fajitas! Brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes, these fajitas are sure to bring the sizzle and spice of your favorite Mexican restaurant right to your home kitchen. Succulent, perfectly-seasoned shrimp take center stage, marinated in a vibrant blend of spices, garlic, and lime juice. The result is a mouthwatering explosion of savory goodness with every bite.

Along with the shrimp there are vibrant bell peppers and onions, sauteed until slightly charred, adding plenty of color and flavor to the fajita fiesta. Wrapped in warm flour tortillas, these fajitas promise a taste experience that's not only satisfying but also fun — especially when served straight from the sizzling pan to your table.

Whether you're planning a dinner for friends or a quick and flavorful weeknight meal, these sizzling shrimp fajitas are sure to become a household favorite. Top them with a dollop of sour cream, sprinkle with chopped cilantro, and a squeeze of lime for the perfect finishing touch!

Gather The Ingredients For Sizzling Shrimp Fajitas

These fajitas are made with an array of fresh and vibrant ingredients. You'll first need to marinate some shrimp in a zesty mixture of olive oil, chili powder, cumin, onion powder, minced garlic, salt, and lime juice. Then you'll need to fry some sliced onion and red and yellow bell peppers in a little olive oil. Once the shrimp is cooked and everything has been mixed together, you'll need some flour tortillas for filling, plus whichever toppings take your fancy — we went for sour cream, fresh chopped cilantro, and an extra squeeze of lime juice.

Step 1: Mix The Marinade

In a bowl, mix together 3 tablespoons of olive oil, the chili powder, cumin, onion powder, garlic, salt, and lime juice.

Step 2: Marinate Shrimp

Pour over the shrimp and toss to coat. Leave to marinate for at least 15 minutes.

Step 3: Heat Oil

Heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil in a large frying pan over medium heat.

Step 4: Fry The Onion And Peppers

Add the sliced bell peppers and onion and cook until softened and slightly charred, about 10 minutes. Set aside.

Step 5: Fry The Marinated Shrimp

Add the shrimp and marinade and cook for about 6 minutes, stirring frequently, until the shrimp are pink all over.

Step 6: Add The Onion And Peppers

Add the peppers and onion back to the pan and stir to warm them back up.

Step 7: Fill The Tortillas

Spoon the mixture into warmed flour tortillas.

Step 8: Add Toppings And Serve

Serve with your favorite toppings and sides such as sour cream, chopped cilantro, and lime wedges.

What Toppings Can I Add To These Fajitas?

Take your shrimp fajitas to the next level by customizing them with an array of mouthwatering toppings that add texture, freshness, and an extra flavor boost. Our favorite option is to dollop a generous spoonful of sour cream on your fajitas for a cool and tangy contrast to the sizzling shrimp and veggies. The richness of the sour cream complements the bold, spicy flavors perfectly.

For an vibrant herby kick, sprinkle chopped cilantro over your fajitas. The fresh, citrusy notes work wonderfully here! We also love to embrace the zesty side by squeezing fresh lime wedges over your fajitas before serving, for even more citrusy zing.

Feel free to get creative with your toppings — shredded cheese, guacamole, or diced tomatoes are fantastic additions. You can certainly customize each bite to your liking here! So, gather your favorite toppings and build a fajita masterpiece that suits your taste preferences.

How Should You Store Leftover Shrimp Fajita Filling?

Maximize the deliciousness of your shrimp fajitas by ensuring your leftover fajita filling stays fresh and flavorsome. To store any remaining shrimp, peppers, and onions, start by allowing the mixture to cool to room temperature. Once cooled, transfer the fajita filling to an airtight container, ensuring a tight seal to prevent any loss of moisture or flavor.

Refrigerate the container promptly to keep the ingredients fresh. The fajita filling can typically be stored in the refrigerator for up to 2-3 days. When you're ready to enjoy the leftovers, gently reheat the mixture in a skillet or microwave until it reaches your desired temperature. This will help revive the savory goodness and maintain the integrity of the shrimp and veggies.

Remember to store any additional toppings, such as sour cream, cilantro, or lime wedges, separately to preserve their individual textures and flavors. By following these simple storage steps, you'll soon be savoring the incredible taste of your sizzling shrimp fajitas for another round!

Sizzling Shrimp Fajitas Recipe

Prep Time: 15mCook Time: 18mYield: 4 ServingsIngredients

5 tablespoons olive oil, divided

2 teaspoons chili powder

1 ½ teaspoons cumin

½ teaspoon onion powder

2 cloves garlic, minced

½ teaspoon salt

Juice of ½ lime

1 pound raw shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 red bell pepper, sliced

1 yellow bell pepper, sliced

1 onion, sliced

8 flour tortillas

Optional Ingredients

Sour cream

Chopped cilantro

Lime wedges

Directions

In a bowl, mix together 3 tablespoons of olive oil, the chili powder, cumin, onion powder, garlic, salt, and lime juice. Pour over the shrimp and toss to coat. Leave to marinate for at least 15 minutes. Heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil in a large frying pan over medium heat. Add the sliced bell peppers and onion and cook until softened and slightly charred, about 10 minutes. Set aside. Add the shrimp and marinade and cook for about 6 minutes, stirring frequently, until the shrimp are pink all over. Add the peppers and onion back to the pan and stir to warm them back up. Spoon the mixture into warmed flour tortillas. Serve with your favorite toppings and sides such as sour cream, chopped cilantro, and lime wedges.

