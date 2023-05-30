Sizing up the chances of DeAndre Hopkins joining the Chiefs | SportsBeat KC podcast

DeAndre Hopkins has been among the top NFL wide receivers in his career, and he’s available after his release by the Arizona Cardinals.

What are the chances Hopkins joins the Chiefs?

According to beat writer Jesse Newell, it might be a long-shot that Hopkins joins Patrick Mahomes and company in Kansas City. Newell lays out his reasoning on today’s episode of SportsBeat KC, The Star’s daily podcast.

Also discussed: Why the Chiefs are planning to enter the 2023 season without a fullback for the first time in Andy Reid’s KC tenure.

You’ll also hear from new left tackle Donovan Smith, who spent his first eight NFL seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before signing with the Chiefs. Smith met with reporters last week during OTAs.

Story link:

Why new Chiefs free-agent signing believes he’ll have a bounce-back season in 2023