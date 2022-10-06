Sizewell C nuclear plant: Truss and Macron agree cooperation

·2 min read

The UK prime minister and France's president have confirmed joint support for Sizewell C nuclear power plant.

Liz Truss and Emmanuel Macron issued a joint statement in which they said they were keen to advance cooperation, on energy in particular.

They pledged "full support" for the station set for Suffolk's coast, to be developed by French energy company EDF.

The leaders said they expected the "relevant bodies to finalise arrangements in the coming month".

Mrs Truss and Mr Macron were meeting at the first summit of the European Political Community in Prague where they discussed matters for further cooperation.

British Prime Minister Liz Truss, left, poses with France's President Emmanuel Macron
The statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office reiterated how "energy transition and decoupling from Russian hydro-carbons are common challenges".

It stated: "They reaffirmed their belief that both renewable and nuclear energies are part of consistent strategies to achieve energy transition and strategic autonomy."

Liz Truss also Tweeted that both countries were keen to end dependence on Russian energy.

Before leaving office, former prime minister Boris Johnson pledged £700m for a new power plant, with a call to "go nuclear and go large and go with Sizewell C".

Critics of the project - estimated to cost about £20bn overall - have argued Sizewell C will be hugely expensive and take years to build.

The government gave the go-ahead for the plant in July with negotiations on raising funds continuing.

It is not expected to begin generating electricity until the 2030s.

The Sizewell C project is expected to generate about 7% of the UK's electricity needs and operate for 60 years.

It would be built next to the existing Sizewell B, which is still generating electricity, and Sizewell A, which has been decommissioned.

EDF has said the plant could generate 3.2 gigawatts of electricity, enough for about six million homes.

