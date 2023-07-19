Sizewell C: Another government 'vote of confidence' in nuclear plan

The planned plant is expected to cost about £20bn, but experts believe the final figure will be much higher

The energy secretary has said the government remains committed to a new nuclear power station in Suffolk.

Grant Shapps made the comment as he promised an expansion of nuclear power "at unprecedented scale and pace".

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The developers behind Sizewell C described his comments as "another big vote of confidence".

Anti-nuclear groups pointed out that Mr Shapps made no new money commitments to the project and big questions remained about how it would be funded.

Mr Shapps, Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, was speaking in London at the launch of Great British Nuclear, a new body which the government has set up to drive the rapid expansion of nuclear power.

Most of his speech was about small modular nuclear reactors which are being planned in other parts of the country, but he also said the government remained committed to the "mega projects" of Hinkley Point in Somerset and Sizewell C on the Suffolk coast, which are estimated to cost in excess of £20bn each.

"We're the first government for 35 years to put money into nuclear power," Mr Shapps said, referring to the 50% stake which the government has taken in the development costs of the Sizewell C project, which is being led by French energy company EDF.

"It has the big advantage of being a replica of Hinkley Point, so we'll see that replicated at Sizewell and that will help with the speed of development," said Mr Shapps.

Grant Shapps visited the existing Sizewell A and B plants last year to mark the signing of contracts for government investment in Sizewell C

Julia Pyke, from EDF, said it would be part of a "transformation in British nuclear construction... and form a vital part of the future nuclear fleet".

The company hoped Sizewell C would be operational by 2034.

The government has taken a £679m stake in the development costs of the project, which will be funded through a surcharge on energy bills.

Once that was completed, construction would begin with the official cost of that estimated at £20bn, although a lot of people familiar with the scheme expect it to rise to £25-£30bn.

The government was hoping EDF and other private finance would pay for the construction, and ministers were confident the scheme could be delivered.

However, there are some in Suffolk who remain sceptical.

Alison Downes, from the Stop Sizewell C group, said: "No vote of confidence can help Sizewell C unless it has a big fat cheque attached."

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830