What the size of your TV says about you

'The choice not to have a TV is one that will forever baffle me,' says Laura Craik

A long time ago, before smartphones were a thing, I decanted the family to Suffolk for a long weekend. Our trip got off to a promising start; soon we were tucking in to fish and chips in our fully equipped, nautically themed home. The owners really had thought of everything, we agreed, as we helped ourselves to their ketchup. And then my youngest daughter said, “Where’s the TV?”

I looked wildly around the living room. No TV. I went into the kitchen. No TV. I ran upstairs. No TV. I tried to remain calm. Some people, I reasoned, find TVs ugly, and hide them in cupboards. Calmly, I flung open every cupboard door I could see.

“They don’t have one,” I said.

“They must have one,” wailed my eldest daughter. “How can they not have one? Everyone has a TV.”

And that was how we came to have The Worst Holiday Ever.

I like to think I am an open-minded person who can understand why people make the choices they do. But the choice not to have a TV is one that will forever baffle me. How much reading/Monopoly/silent contemplation can a person do? As far as I can see, there is only one positive about not having a TV, and it is this: that you will never be faced with the conundrum of how big it should be – or what to do with it.

Peek behind the curtains of our living rooms , and you will see just how vexatious these questions are, and how multifariously they are answered. When John Logie Baird invented the first working television in the 1920s, little did he know how many interior design atrocities would be committed in its name. But when your TV says as much about you as your choice of postcode, car, handbag or soap, it’s hardly surprising that the decisions surrounding it are so laboured.

A home cinema remains a dream for many - Getty

First, there’s its size. How big is too big? At John Lewis, the most popular size of TV is 55-65in, according to the store’s TV and AV buyer, Molly Leese. “At Christmas we tend to see an uplift in demand for smaller ‘second’ screens for guest rooms, but overall, our larger sizes perform better, particularly when there’s a big sporting event such as last year’s World Cup.”



The largest TV screen John Lewis sells is 85in. So, should you embrace your love of Man U and go supersized, and tell your guests you only bought it for the children, even though said children never leave their rooms and watch everything on their iPhones? Your mother-in-law, a raging snob, will likely say: “The bigger the screen, the smaller the intellect.” Perhaps you should have a modest TV, which may appear more like an afterthought and imply a life beyond the living room.

Philip Hooper, a managing director of interior design business Sibyl Colefax & John Fowler (whose clients include members of the Royal family), agrees that the size of your TV says more about you than you might wish. “It’s easy to say that those with smaller, less intrusive televisions have a lifestyle that includes other diverse interests and does not solely revolve around what is being broadcast on television, while those who fill up their sitting rooms with the largest television see it as their primary source of recreation,” he notes.

“But it would be churlish to criticise that lifestyle choice.

“As an interior designer, however, I would normally consider a large television in a room an unnecessary and unwelcome focal point that throws off the balance of a room.”

But perhaps size is the easy part. Far harder, and of far more significance, is your television’s placement. From mounting it on a wall to putting it on a console, the options are vast. As for what your choice says about you, read on...

What's your television type?

Is a TV in the bedroom really such a downer for your sex life? - Getty

Wall mounted

To mount or not to mount? It’s a question that divides the nation as vehemently as Brexit. Pro-mounters will insist that theirs is not simply the pragmatic choice, but the only choice: putting your TV on a wall is the most effective way of allowing everyone a good view, while neatly doing away with the twin evils of consoles and cabling, since the latter can be judiciously concealed. Those born pre-1985 might consider wall-mounted TVs to be “common”, but their prejudice is more likely to be a result of age than class.

Wall mounted and turns into a piece of art

Congratulations: you must be the proud owner of a Frame by Samsung, either a stunning technical innovation or one of God’s increasingly imaginative ways of telling you that you are earning too much money. The clever technology that has allowed TVs to become ever slimmer reaches its zenith in the Frame, whose customisable bezels allow its frame to change colour in keeping with your decor, and whose superskinny screen turns into a digital artwork that can display more than 1,400 items from Samsung’s art store. Or 1,400 pictures of your dog.

Wall mounted and doubles as a mirror

Full disclosure: I used to want one of these. It was a fleeting desire, born out of pragmatism: I needed a new mirror, and also a new TV. Browsing in Selfridges some time in the 1990s, imagine my surprise to find out that such an object existed as a mirrorvision – or maybe it was a telemirror, I forget. Although I’ll never forget the four-figure price tag.

Wall mounted on a tilt and swivel bracket

Inexplicably popular in the 1980s, particularly in kitchens, this trend has, mercifully, fallen out of favour. Presumably, people realised the need to angle their TV was less important than the need for their kitchen not to resemble a budget hotel or low-rent minicab office.

Does a kitchen television make you extremely posh? - Getty

TV on a console in the living room

While wall mounters consider TV cabinets an unnecessary piece of clutter, anti-mounters are equally incredulous that someone could be so crass as to mount their TV on a wall. For them, walls are sacred spaces that ought to be reserved solely for books and art – that’s real art, not TVs that pretend to be. Their television is in the corner, thank you, on a Conran Shop/ Oliver Bonas/Wayfair stand.

Cinema Room

When you’re struggling to afford the electricity bill, it is galling to be reminded that some people have enough money – and space – to turn an entire room into a cinema, but here we are. When does a TV turn into a cinema screen? Answer: at around 292in.

TV on legs

After spending their entire adult lives searching for a suitable TV console/table/storage solution, some have finally found a solution in the LG Pose, which stands on spindly silver legs.

TV in the kitchen

You are either extremely posh, or the only male in a domineering, all-female, sport-hating household, forced to watch every match on a tiny screen with a tinny speaker. Meanwhile, in the living room, your wife and teenage kids are watching the gripping finale of whichever James Norton vehicle has currently caught their fancy on the 65in Sony Bravia XR.

TV in the bedroom

You haven’t had sex since the 1990s.

TV on an Ikea bench

You refuse to engage with the semiotics of TV storage and simply opted for the cheapest option, the “Lack”: a particleboard and melamine concoction for the princely sum of £15.

