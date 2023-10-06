Size of lot for on-farm shops leads to joint public meeting

While the Township of Southgate has been handling on-farm manufacturing shop requests for more than a decade, a change may be on the horizon.

A joint public meeting was held last week for a shop on Sideroad 19 a lot of 10 hectares, of which eight hectares are workable. The usual minimum size is 20 hectares in Agriculture.

An article in last week’s paper covered discussion at the county, where staff gave notice that the application was going forward.

Coun. Martin Shipston said he saw a few “red flags” with the application on the property which is just under 25 acres.

“I just find it’s too small,” he said. “What happens if this becomes a precedent?”

The combined area of the industrial use including the shop and outside storage would be 2,000 sq. m., which is two percent of the total lot area. The nearest house is 200 m away.

The land is zoned Agricultural (A1) in the township plan. The owner has supplied his farm number. There is a barn which contains “livestock units,” the applicant’s planner, Kristine Loft, said. Policy requires the on-farm use to be secondary to the farming.

She said the proposal was in keeping with the planning act, provincial policy statement and both the county and Southgate plans. If it “fully complied,” she explained later on, there would be no need for the application.

Southgate’s planner said it was “happenstance” that the land was A1 and not Rural, where the rules would be different. He said that the home industry use is already going, along with traffic associated with that.

Councillor Monica Singh Soares raised concerns about the impact on the rods from trucks, and also the safety of the horse-and-buggy traffic.

New planning manager David Smith responded that rural roads are already travelled by large trucks bearing aggregate, animals or crops. He added that the Public Works Manager might have further comments and could do studies if there was an issue.

“Roads are expensive,” Coun. Singh Soares said. “Is this something (where) we can do a comprehensive review?”

Grey County planner Stephanie Lacey-Avon offered that Development Charges could typically be used to cover road improvements (when the expense being due to industrial growth).

She also made a broader comment that aggregate pits have haul routes, and that might be something to explore – to make sure the trucks travel on more suitable roads.

The will of county council had been not to lower the required size of lot in a recent consideration of a County OPA 11, which is why county staff made their initial report of receiving the complete application.

Although county council supported an amendment by Grey Highlands Mayor Paul McQueen, Southgate Mayor Brian Milne at that time was quoted as saying the change was no threat to farming.

SHOPS IN SOUTHGATE

Southgate has more than a decade of experience with on-farm shop applications, which are frequent. It has a limit of size of 750 sq. m. - three times the size allowed in neighbouring Grey Highlands.

There are clear standards. The farm property in an Agricultural designation must be at least 20 hectares, with a zoning bylaw amendment acquired to commercial for the area.

Shops are permitted by the Township plan “as of right” on parcels that are less than 20 hectares when the designation is Rural.

Site plans are required to deal with potential dust or noise and require landscaping or other visual barriers. Information must be given to the Dundalk Fire Department so they are aware of production and lay-out. More recently, on-farm reservoirs for firefighting water supply have been required.

The Southgate rules have been adapted over the years with experience. While the number of employees was capped previously, it is not now.

Originally, the exact type of manufacturing had to be stated, but that led to expense and time for the owners if they wanted to shift production. Now, the shops are approved for a range of uses.

Site plans are still required, but no longer have to wait on the council meeting schedule, but simply can be approved by the planner.

Minimum distance must be applied to neighbouring residences, and emissions to air and other environmental permissions are handled by the province.

Provincial policy sets forth other requirements to regulate on-farm diversified use. One of these is that the shop must be “secondary” to the agricultural use, and not impede it.

DISCUSSION

Deputy-Mayor Barbara Dobreen repeated her reaction at county council that the township would be facing many more such applications, if this goes through.

Planner Kristine Loft said that the decision needed to be made on the merits of the particular application. She said that an individual decision it does not set a precedent that the township is bound to follow.

The next step will be the County planners preparing a report, taking into comments at the public meeting and from agencies.

M.T. Fernandes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Dundalk Herald