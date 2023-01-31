Tyre Nichols death: Three Memphis fire department staff fired

·3 min read
Photo of protestor in Oakland holding sign that says 'Tyre Nichols Rest in Power'
Tyre Nichols' death has renewed calls for police reform in the US

Three Memphis fire department workers have been fired amid an investigation into a motorist's death that has shocked the US.

Officials said two paramedics and a driver who responded to the scene did not provide Mr Nichols adequate care.

He was punched, kicked and hit with a baton after being pulled over for an alleged traffic violation.

Five policemen have been fired and charged with murder. It emerged on Monday two others have been suspended.

Memphis officials said on Monday that the three sacked fire department workers - Robert Long, JaMichael Sandridge and Lt Michelle Whitaker - had "failed to conduct an adequate patient assessment of Mr Nichols".

All three violated numerous department policies, Memphis Fire Department Chief Gina Sweat said, without providing further details.

"Their actions or inactions on the scene that night do not meet the expectations of the Memphis Fire Department," she said.

Body camera video and other footage were released publicly on Friday and they show Mr Nichols, 29, was beaten by police officers on 7 January after he was pulled over.

Mr Long and Mr Sandridge responded to a call about a person being pepper-sprayed and arrived at 20:41 to find Mr Nichols handcuffed on the ground propped up against a police vehicle, officials said.

They requested an ambulance, according to the fire department. The ambulance was dispatched at 20:46, arrived on the scene at 20:55 and Mr Nichols was admitted to hospital at 21:08, according to the press release.

The firings come after Memphis officials said they had suspended Preston Hemphill, 26, one of the police officers who initially stopped Mr Nichols for an alleged traffic violation.

A lawyer for Mr Hemphill said the officer was co-operating with the investigation.

The Memphis Police Department said later on Monday that a second officer had been suspended in connection with Mr Nichols' death, though it did not name this officer.

Mr Nichols died three days after the traffic stop, in hospital on 10 January.

Lee Gerald, a lawyer for Mr Hemphill, said his client was the third officer on the scene at the initial stop of Mr Nichols, and that the first video of the encounter released to the public came from Mr Hemphill's body camera.

"As per departmental regulations officer Hemphill activated his bodycam," Mr Gerald said in a statement shared with the BBC. "He was never present at the second scene."

The first video of the incident shows the initial traffic stop in which Mr Nichols was pulled over by police.

Officers can be heard shouting profanities and ordering Mr Nichols out of his car. The officers then force him to the ground before he breaks free.

The subsequent videos show officers catching up with Mr Nichols before pinning him down to the ground and beating him.

According to attorneys for Mr Nichols' family, Mr Hemphill is the officer shown on video "violently pulling Nichols from his car while hitting him on the ground with a Taser", they wrote in a statement.

After Mr Nichols fled the scene of the traffic stop, the attorneys allege, Mr Hemphill could be heard saying: "I hope they stomp his ass."

Memphis Police Department said they would provide more details on Mr Hemphill's involvement "once information is available".

Mr Nichols' death has once again highlighted issues surrounding police brutality in the US, reigniting calls in Congress for police reform.

In a statement on Sunday, Congressional Black Caucus chair and Democratic House representative Steven Horsford asked for a meeting with President Joe Biden about the matter.

Mr Nichols' parents have been invited by the caucus to attend President Biden's State of the Union address on 7 February.

Latest Stories

  • Tamil groups ask Ottawa to bring Sri Lanka officials to global courts

    OTTAWA — Tamil diaspora groups are praising Ottawa's sanctions on Sri Lanka officials, while asking Canada to bring that country to international tribunals. "The Tamil diaspora has been calling for a new Nuremberg-like tribunal to prosecute the leadership of government of Sri Lanka," Vel Velautahpillai, a board member with the Federation of Global Tamil Organizations, said Monday on Parliament Hill. Ottawa sanctioned four high-ranking officials earlier this month for alleged human-rights breache

  • Why NFL refs awarded Kansas City Chiefs extra third-down attempt vs. Cincinnati Bengals

    There was a controversial play in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game, as the Chiefs got a second attempt at a third-down conversion. Here’s what happened.

  • Half Moon Bay suspect was upset over $100 repair bill, prosecutor says

    A San Mateo County District Attorney has said the suspect was angered over a workplace dispute.

  • Priscilla Presley contests validity of Lisa Marie's will

    The ex-wife of rock'n'roll legend Elvis Presley says their daughter's will was suspiciously altered.

  • Snow Blankets Northern Colorado as Winter Weather Impacts Travel

    Snow piled up in parts of Colorado on Monday, January 30, as a winter weather advisory and travel warnings were issued by local officials.This footage was taken by local meteorologist Rick Hluchan, who said it was captured from his home in Estes Park on Monday morning. Credit: Rick Hluchan via Storyful

  • ‘There’s no apology’: Victims in wrongful Raleigh police raid blast city’s response

    “To this day, (Raleigh Police) have not apologized,” said the mother of a juvenile who was chased by police during a no-knock raid on the wrong home in 2020.

  • Met officer sacked after pleading guilty to assault and false imprisonment

    PC Sam Grigg, previously attached to the South West Command Unit, used duct tape to restrain Natasha Rabinowitz in Twickenham, south-west London

  • Scenes outside pharmacies could foreshadow next phase in U.S. abortion battle

    We're about to witness a tangible example of what the coming generation of abortion battles might look like in a post-Roe v. Wade United States. The scene: Local drugstores. In the coming days and weeks, anti-abortion activists are set to protest across the U.S. outside dozens of pharmacies whose chains intend to sell abortion pills. It's their attempt to recreate the familiar decades-long demonstration scenes outside abortion clinics, updated to a new target. Different groups plan to stand outs

  • Gregory Allen Howard, who wrote 'Remember the Titans,' dies

    NEW YORK (AP) — Screenwriter Gregory Allen Howard, who skillfully adapted stories of historical Black figures in “Remember the Titans” starring Denzel Washington, “Ali” with Will Smith and “Harriet” with Cynthia Erivo, has died. He was 70. Howard died Friday at a hospital in Miami of heart failure, according to publicist Jeff Sanderson. Howard was the first Black screenwriter to write a drama that made $100 million at the box office when “Titans” crossed that milestone in 2000. It was about a re

  • Tommy Fury says baby with Molly-Mae won't affect Jake Paul training

    The boxer, who's revealed the birth of his child with Molly-Mae Hague, says his training won't suffer.

  • On a Roll: Young Panda Tumbles Around Enclosure at DC Zoo

    An adorable young panda was filmed tumbling around his enclosure at a zoo in Washington, DC.According to Smithsonian’s National Zoo, this footage, taken on January 19, shows two-year-old Xiao Qi Ji rolling around his outdoor habitat and showing off his unique somersault style.On its website the zoo said, “Solo play sessions such as this help our giant panda team evaluate how Xiao Qi Ji is adjusting to spending time apart from his mother, Mei Xiang. Keepers give them access to different habitats in the morning, then reunite them in the afternoon and evening.” Credit: Smithsonian’s National Zoo via Storyful

  • Dog Scratches Belly in Southwest Utah Sleet

    A dog in southwestern Utah enjoyed the wintry weather in the area on Monday, January 30.This footage was captured by Dan Nelson, who said it was taken from their home in St George on Monday morning. The dog, named Zoey, was trying to scratch her stomach on sleet that fell on their lawn, according to her owner.“It typically only snows here once every year or two, so it’s a big novelty for her,” Nelson added.According to the National Weather Service, Monday was the coldest day of winter in Utah so far this season, with temperatures plummeting to -29 degrees Fahrenheit (-34 Celsius) at Logan-Cache Airport. Credit: Dan Nelson via Storyful

  • Adjudicator orders dismissal of Chatham-Kent police officer convicted of sexual assault

    A Chatham-Kent police officer who was convicted of sexual assault after groping a colleague at a 2017 Christmas party won't be returning to the job. Const. Andrew Jaconelli was found guilty of seven of nine counts of discreditable conduct in August. In a decision dated Jan. 20, he was ordered dismissed from the service. According to the disciplinary decision, Jaconelli grabbed the buttocks of a female colleague during the event. He also put his arm around another colleague and put a dart up to h

  • 2 former Florida police officers face felony charges for allegedly beating homeless man

    Officials say two former police officers beat a homeless man and a third person paid him to recant his statement. All three are facing felony charges.

  • Three years on, Britain still waits for Brexit dividend

    Three years after its departure from the European Union, Britain is yet to benefit from the Brexit dividend that was promised for its economy as it lags its peers on multiple fronts, including trade and investment. Britain exited the EU on Jan. 31, 2020, though remained in the bloc's single market and customs union for 11 more months. On that day, then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the country could finally fulfil its potential and that he hoped it would grow in confidence with each passing month.

  • Violent weekend in Baltimore leaves multiple dead, children injured

    New details have emerged on Saturday’s mass shooting in west Baltimore as police have released an update on the children who were hurt. 11 News has learned that doctors said the children were not shot but the baby and toddler do have head trauma and other injuries from the car accident that happened when the woman driving them was shot. A gunman opened fire in the west Baltimore Upton neighborhood Saturday. A woman driving with children in the car was caught in the crossfire. According to police, the 23-year-old was driving when she was shot and crashed into a pole.

  • Why did Tyre Nichols get pulled over?

    Reasons for the traffic stop that led to the violent arrest and death of the 29-year-old Black man have been inconsistent

  • Appalling video exposed Memphis police brutally beating Tyre Nichols. But these 8 questions remain unanswered

    TYRE NICHOLS : Footage from Tyre Nichols’ brutal police beating was released to the public on Friday. But there are several questions that remain unanswered - including why Nichols was stopped in the first place, Rachel Sharp reports

  • Lisa Loring, the original Wednesday Addams actress, dies at 64

    She was five when she starred in the first TV adaptation of The Addams Family in the 1960s.

  • Scoring from midrange remains crucial for Pascal Siakam

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops", C.J. Miles and Amit Mann explain why Pascal Siakam's scoring outside the paint is pivotal if he wants to be a consistently elite scorer. Full episode is on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.