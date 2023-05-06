Sixth horse dies at Churchill Downs in lead up to Kentucky Derby

Another horse died Saturday at Churchill Downs, the sixth in the lead up to the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby.

Chloe's Dream was vanned off following Race 2 − which was on the dirt track − and euthanized due to a right front knee injury, The Louisville Courier Journal has confirmed.

Jockey Corey Lanerie was rounding the first turn when Chloe's Dream pulled up, about 23 seconds into the race.

The gelding "went wrong leaving the first turn, pulled up and was vanned off," according to the Equibase race report.

The death comes after five horses died in six days around the hollowed ground: one in the paddock, one during a race on the turf track, two after turf races and one after morning training on the dirt track.

Two of those deaths were sudden deaths of horses owned by the same trainer, Saffie Joseph Jr.

Saturday, 31 horses were scratched from races at the track, including Forte, a Kentucky Derby 3-1 favorite.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Chloe's Dream dies at Churchill Downs on Kentucky Derby day