Sixth-grade teacher accused of sexually assaulting students for 15 years, CA cops say

A sixth-grade teacher was arrested after he was accused of assaulting multiple students, California deputies say.

Matthew Garrett, 54, is charged with 10 counts of sexual assault — sexual molest of a child under 14 years old, according to a news release from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested April 20.

Deputies said they responded to Taylor Middle School in Millbrae Feb. 24 after a student accused Garrett of sexual assault. Garrett was placed on administrative leave and officials were alerted, per school protocol, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigation revealed that the alleged assault took place between November 2021 and March 2022, deputies said.

During their investigation, deputies learned of several other juveniles who said they were touched inappropriately over their clothing by Garrett between 2007 and 2022, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Teachers are caretakers entrusted with our children, to help protect and safeguard them while they are at school,” Sheriff Christina Corpus said in the department’s release. “What this suspect is alleged to have done to students in his care is abhorrent and flies in the face of everything good, selfless teachers stand for. These are challenging cases to investigate but our Office is committed to protecting and serving our community’s children.”

Taylor Middle School did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment.

Garrett was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility, where he is being held on a $5 million bond, deputies said.

The investigation is ongoing, and deputies said they believe there are more victims and witnesses to identify.

Anyone with information can call Detective Homing Cheung at 650-599-1546 or the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line at 1-800-547-2700.

Millbrae is about 15 miles south of San Francisco.

If you have experienced sexual assault and need someone to talk to, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline for support at 1-800-656-4673 or visit the hotline's online chatroom.

