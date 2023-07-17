The Sixth Commandment, BBC One, review: an unflinching portrait of evil

Horrifying, yet mesmerisingly watchable: Éanna Hardwicke as Field, and Anne Reid as Moore-Martin in The Sixth Commandment, 2023 - Wild Mercury/Amanda Searle/BBC One

Sarah Phelps is best known for her grimy do-overs of Agatha Christie: she brought us a forlorn Hercule Poirot in 2018’s The ABC Murders and blended whodunnit and folk horror in her adaptation of Christie’s The Pale Horse in 2020. But cosy crime is off the table in The Sixth Commandment (BBC One), the screenwriter’s rigorously respectful retelling of the true story of Peter Farquhar and Ann Moore-Martin and their connection to murderer Ben Field.

The Sixth Commandment has been made with the blessing of the families of Farquhar and Moore-Martin. It doesn’t minimise the crimes of former churchwarden Field, currently serving a 36-year minimum sentence for murder, having been found not guilty of a second charge of plotting to kill.

As it retraces Field’s wrongdoing and the ensuing police investigation, the series is horrifying – but also mesmerisingly watchable. That is largely thanks to three commanding performances: Timothy Spall as the intellectual yet unworldly Farquhar, Anne Reid as lonely and vulnerable pensioner Moore-Martin and Éanna Hardwicke as Field.

And what a monster Field is. In the first of four episodes, he manipulates the vulnerable 69-year-old Farquhar – an author and academic who struggles to reconcile his devout Christianity with his homosexuality.

Like a slow-motion accident from which you can’t look away, Field slithers into Farquhar’s life in sleepy Maids Moreton, Buckinghamshire, posing as the romantic partner for which the older man has pined. Alarms chime, faintly at first but soon ever louder. Farquhar becomes mysteriously delirious in his job as lecturer at Buckingham University. Field claims the older man has spiralled into alcoholism.

He is just as pernicious in his dealings with Moore-Martin, posing as soul-mate to the lonely 83-year-old. Meanwhile, Sheila Hancock shines in a smaller role as another of Farquhar’s neighbours.

Field’s wickedness rises off the screen. He swans around wearing a crucifix, quoting rap lyrics and scripture – including, in an address to his evangelical church, the Sixth Commandment: “thou shall not kill”. Hardwicke gives him the clammy quality of a sociopath know-it-all. He’s unfailingly polite – with a side serving of toxic smarm.

True crime has become a byword for commodifying trauma – the accusation recently levelled at Netflix’s lurid Jeffrey Dahmer series. To its credit, The Sixth Commandment refuses to be dazzled by the gaslighting Field, a small, banal man capable of unspeakable evil. The tale is told at pace, with little verve. But Phelps never forgets Field’s victims were real and suffered horribly.

The Sixth Commandment begins on BBC One, Monday July 17, 9pm