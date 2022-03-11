Sixteenth Annual BIO-Europe Spring(R) Digital to Bring Together Over 2,000 Life Science Leaders

MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2022 / The 16th annual BIO-Europe Spring(R) global life sciences partnering event will be held March 28-31, 2022 in a fully digital format. Partnering is in full swing, on its third week, and on-demand company presentations, program sessions, and sponsor as well as showcase company content are already available allowing engagement without interrupting busy partnering schedules during the main event week.

Monday, March 28, will feature a panel session titled "Dealmaking: What's on trend, what's off trend, and what's coming next" with speakers Brian Heaphy, SVP and Head of Corporate Development at Torreya, Michael Johnson, VP, Transactions - Immunology at Eli Lilly & Co, Philippe Lopes-Fernandes, EVP and CBO at Ipsen, and Karen McGurk, Executive Director, Transactions at MSD, and moderator Stephanie Léouzon, Partner and Head of Torreya Europe at Torreya.

Tuesday will host a conversation around the question "Are platforms the new product?" and will feature speakers Michelle Chen, CBO at Insilico Medicine, and Bernd Muehlenweg, SVP, Innovate Strategic Partnering at Evotec, and moderator Daniel Chancellor, Thought Leadership & Consulting Director at Pharma Intelligence.

On Wednesday, the panel discussion "Riding the multi-year boom" will highlight the 2022 investment outlook with speakers Hakan Goker, Managing Director at M Ventures, Sylvain Sachot, Principal at Abasys, and Reinhard Vogt, Venture Partner at Dynamk Capital, and moderator Bonnie van Wilgenburg, Prinicpal at Monograph Capital.

Thursday will include a session on "How advanced therapeutic manufacturing has changed relationships with CDMOS" featuring a conversation with Kevin Sharp, VP, Head of Global Sales Strategic Operations at Samsung, Barbara Sambuco, General Manager, Anangi at Catalent, and Christoph Winterhalter, SVP, Business Development at AGC Biologics moderated by Dan Stanton, Managing Editor at BioProcess International Insider.

Additionally, high-level executives from pharma, biotech, and the investment sector are confirmed to participate in panels and discussions covering a wide range of topics including digital health technologies, cell and gene therapy dealmaking, collaboration within the biotech ecosystem, oncology targets, next generation biotech, early trial planning for rare disease therapeutics, and the manufacturing landscape.

The event is expected to bring together over 2,000 executives from 1,200 life sciences companies spanning an estimated 50+ countries to engage in one-to-one partnering.

About EBD Group

EBD Group's overriding mission is to help collaborations get started across the life science value chain. Our range of partnering conferences has grown to become the largest and most productive conference platform in the industry. Each one of our landmark events held in key life science markets around the world is powered by our state-of-the-art partnering software, partneringONE(R), that enables delegates to efficiently identify and engage with new opportunities via one-to-one meetings. Today our events (BIO-Europe(R), BIO-Europe Spring(R), BioPharm America(TM), Biotech Showcase(TM), China Showcase, Digital Medicine & Medtech Showcase, ChinaBio(R) Partnering Forum, and BioEquity Europe) annually attract more than 15,000 senior life science executives who engage in over 50,000 one-to-one partnering meetings. These vital one-to-one engagements are the wellspring of deals that drive innovation in our industry. EBD Group is an Informa company. For more information, please visit www.ebdgroup.com.

Media Contacts:

MC Services AG
Eva Bauer
+49 89 2102280
contact@mc-services.eu

EBD Group
Guadalupe Rodriguez
grodriguez@ebdgroup.com

SOURCE: EBD Group



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/692673/Sixteenth-Annual-BIO-Europe-SpringR-Digital-to-Bring-Together-Over-2000-Life-Science-Leaders

