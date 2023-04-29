Sixteen walks that uncover Britain’s hidden history

Haytor Rocks in Dartmoor National Park is one of many resplendently historic hiking spots in Britain - Alamy

It’s easy to forget the sheer weight of history beneath your feet on a walk through Britain. Did you know, for example, that Stonehenge, in Wiltshire, is as old as the Great ­Pyramid of Giza, in Egypt? That ­Pegwell Bay, in Kent, was the site of a Roman invasion five decades before the birth of Jesus? That witches were gathering on Lancashire’s Pendle Hill about a century and a half before the US was even a twinkle in George Washington’s eye?

For years now, the Ramblers Association has been fighting to track and record the vast network of paths and trails that crisscross the countryside to help prevent British history being forgotten, or subsumed into the plans of unscrupulous developers.

“Our path network has been formed over centuries, sometimes millennia,” says Jack Cornish, head of paths at the Ramblers Association. “It seems incredible that the track between the hedgerows where you walk your dog may once have been trodden by Viking invaders or musket-carrying Cavaliers, but it’s perfectly possible.

“These rights of way have existed for centuries, but it was only in the 1940s that they were legally recorded,” Cornish says. Unfortunately, the process wasn’t flawless. “If you look on an Ordnance Survey map, you’ll see paths that stop at the parish boundary because one parish remembered to put them on and another didn’t.”

There were also cases where parish councils, stuffed with local landowners, took the opportunity to “forget” public rights of way and turn ancient paths into private lanes.

That’s why Cornish and the Ramblers were irritated when the Government announced last month that it was reimposing an arbitrary deadline of 2031 to put 41,000 miles of “forgotten” paths back on the map, after promising to scrap such a date.

“To put a path on the map, we need to show that it was used by the public at large in the past,” says Cornish. “Our volunteers dig into the archives, look at old maps and records and build a picture of these paths. Even if they were missed in the past, paths can be claimed and put back on the map.”

Cornish and the Ramblers aren’t interested in getting every path that ever existed back on the map (“There are whole new towns, new reservoirs, that weren’t there before,” he says), but only the ones that would make the most difference to the path network, in allowing people more access to Britain’s countryside and history.

“The importance of our paths is that they spiral into every community across the country,” says Cornish. “It’s not just about driving to the local country park to find a walk.”

In some sense, every path is a direct link to history, but for those who don’t know where to begin, Cornish and his team have highlighted some of the most resplendently historic options.

North

Hadrian’s Wall, Northumberland

Length: 5.2 miles

Walking time: 3 hours 30 minutes

Difficulty: Strenuous

Starting point: Housesteads National Trust Visitor Centre, near Bardon Mill, Hexham NE47 6NN

Stretching 80 miles from the River Tyne to Cumbria, Hadrian’s Wall was constructed between AD 122 and 128, by command of the emperor Hadrian, to divide Roman Britannia from Pictish Caledonia. Its purpose was to act as a vantage point where guards could see invaders coming south to plunder and pillage, and slow them down enough for the army to gather support. This route takes you along the most dramatic stretch of Hadrian’s Wall. Allow time to look around Housesteads Roman Fort.

Whitby Abbey, North Yorkshire

Distance: 2.7 miles

Walking time: 1 hour 20 minutes

Difficulty: Easy

Starting point: Whitby Youth Hostel, East Cliff YO22 4JT

This short walk, with fine views over Whitby and its harbour, heads into countryside before returning along the coast path in the shadow of Whitby Abbey. The spectacular 7th-century monastery, founded by Anglo-Saxon king Oswiu, is ruined but still standing, despite Viking raids, Henry VIII’s Dissolution and First World War German battle cruisers. Literary fans will also remember the Abbey’s brief appearance in Bram Stoker’s Dracula.

Pendle Hill, Lancashire

Length: 5.9 miles

Walking time: 3 hours

Difficulty: Moderate

Starting point: Barley car park, Barley Road, Barley BB12 9JX

It should go without saying that Britain’s most famous witch trials, around Pendle Hill in Lancashire in 1612, didn’t actually involve sorcery. Rather, the aura of witchcraft was probably a conflation of Catholic Masses (outlawed by Elizabeth I) going on in secret atop the remote hills, and women whose only means of making a living was through herbal medicine and selling charms.

Kinder Scout, Derbyshire

Length: 8.5 miles

Walking time: 5 hours 30 minutes

Difficulty: Strenuous

Starting point: Bowden Bridge car park, 165 Kinder Road, High Peak SK22 2LH

Those with an interest in walking and exploring historical routes will appreciate a pilgrimage to Kinder Scout, in the Peak District. In 1932, about 400 ramblers set out in a mass trespass on the hill to protest against being denied access to areas of open country. Their protest ultimately led to the creation of the National Parks Act in 1949, the Countryside Code, and the rules about rights of way on footpaths, which the Ramblers Association is fighting for now.

This high-level circular walk follows the path taken by the protesters and leads to the high plateau of the hill. When the clouds are low, you can go up through them and find yourself in another world at the top.

Wales

Halkyn Mountain and Moel y Gaer, Flintshire

Distance: 3.1 miles

Walking time: 1 hour 30 minutes

Difficulty: Easy

Starting point: Pentre Halkyn Community Centre, Martins Hill, Pentre Halkyn, Holywell CH8 8JF

While the Romans never quite managed to make it over the Welsh mountains in any significant way, they certainly had a presence here. The hillfort at Moel y Gaer, in Flintshire, just over the border from the Roman walled town of Chester (which, for history lovers, is well worth a walk around), dates back to the Iron Age, having been occupied in some form since the Neolithic period.

The Roman occupiers used the fort as a centre for mining lead, which they used for piping and lining aqueducts, and as a defensive outpost against Celtic raiders. This walk offers magnificent views over North Wales and the mountains of Snowdonia, so you can imagine being a legionnaire, gazing out over the edge of the known world.

Tintern & Offa’s Dyke, Monmouthshire

Distance: 6.7 miles

Walking time: 3 hours and 30 minutes

Difficulty: Moderate

Starting point: Tintern Abbey car park, NP16 6SQ

This route starts outside the 12th-­century Tintern Abbey, which was hollowed out and left abandoned during Henry VIII’s Dissolution of the Monasteries but is widely considered to be one of the best preserved and most strikingly beautiful ruins in Britain. From there, you’ll follow the riverside path along woodland tracks and paths to meet with the Offa’s Dyke path.

Created by the Anglo-Saxon king Offa of Mercia in the 8th century, Offa’s Dyke was the rough dividing line between his kingdom and the Welsh kingdom of Powys in the 8th century. In the springtime, growths of bluebells make a resplendent accompaniment, and you’ll follow part of the Dyke’s path to a viewpoint of the spectacular abbey.

East

Harpley Common Barrows, Norfolk

Distance: 4.6 miles

Walking time: 2 hours

Difficulty: Easy

Starting point: Harpley Common Barrows, King’s Lynn PE31 6UD

This walk takes hikers around the Bronze Age burial ground of Harpley Common. The barrows would have been the traditional burial grounds for rural communities and farmers, and these are some of the last of this type of ancient monument still remaining in Britain.

As you wander through the woodlands and fields, your path will take you to the Peddars Way, an old Roman road that bisects Norfolk and, according to folklore from the region, is the haunt of Black Shuck, a huge demonic dog with fiery red eyes that stalks the path by night and whose appearance spells death to all those who see him.

Constable Country, Essex

Length: 7.1 miles

Walking time: 3 hours 30 minutes

Difficulty: Leisurely

Starting point: Dedham car park, Dedham Road, Dedham, Colchester CO7 6DH

This is a circular walk through the beautiful countryside of Essex, otherwise known as Constable Country after John Constable, a painter who lived from 1776 to 1837, and is considered one of the finest British landscape painters in history. In 2012, one of his paintings of a nearby lock (though not one you’ll visit on this walk, unfortunately) sold for £22.4 million, making it one of the most expensive British paintings ever sold.

The route crosses picturesque meadows and little streams, and follows beautiful riverside paths where the landscape seems almost untouched since Constable’s day, and provides a beautiful insight into English rural life.

Midlands

British Camp Reservoir, Malvern Hills, Herefordshire

Length: 3 miles

Walking time: 2 hours

Difficulty: Leisurely

Starting point: Herefordshire Beacon car park, Great Malvern, Malvern WR13 6DW

According to the 17th-century diarist John Evelyn, the view from British Camp, an Iron Age hillfort, was “one of the godliest vistas in England”. The ­spiral earthworks at the top of the hill were constructed and occupied from the 2nd century.

According to legend, this was where Caratacus, a celebrated British chieftain, had his last stand against the Romans. The story goes that he and his family were taken back to Rome as prisoners of war, where the emperor Claudius gave Caratacus a villa and a pension. The hillfort was replaced by a castle, possibly built by Harold Godwinson, who later became King Harold II of England, famously killed at the Battle of Hastings in 1066, ushering in the Norman era.

Acton Burnell and Langley Chapel, Shropshire

Length: 8.6 miles

Walking time: 4 hours 15 minutes

Difficulty: Leisurely

Starting point: Acton Burnell crossroads, SY5 7PA

This walk starts near Acton Burnell Castle, built in the 13th century by Robert Burnell, a powerful politician in the court of King Edward I, who was one of the few wealthy landowners given the right to put crenellations on his castle without having to pay tax on them. It is also believed to be the location of England’s first ever parliament, in 1283. Also en route is Langley Chapel, built in 1313 and historically ­significant for its early 17th-century church ­fittings.

Scotland

Kilmartin Glen and Knapdale Cultural & Natural Heritage, near Lochgilphead

Length: 15.4 miles

Walking time: 6 hours

Difficulty: Strenuous

Starting point: Lady Glassary Wood car park, Baluachraig PA31 8QG

Located a two-hour drive from Glasgow, Kilmartin, near Lochgilphead, is among Scotland’s most important and valuable archaeological landscapes. This is quite a long trail (and no one would blame you for doing parts of it in a car), but filled with gems that will highlight the lives and customs of the Picts, who lived in Scotland and proved one of the few forces capable of resisting the Romans.

You’ll find standing-stone circles at least as old as Stonehenge; an ancient cairn that would have been the final resting place of a tribal chieftain; Dunadd Fort, which, in the 7th century, was the seat of the kings of Dal Riata, an old Scottish kingdom; and ancient art carved into the rocks of the Achnabreac Forest Park.

Loch Leven Heritage Trail, Kinross, Loch Leven NNR

Distance: 12 miles

Walking time: 6 hours

Difficulty: Moderate

Start location: Kinross Pier, Pier Road, Kinross, KY13 8UF

Venture around the shores of Loch Leven, one of the most important areas in Scotland for biodiversity. An ancient crannog (an artificial island in the loch that people would have lived on) has been discovered, but the most famous site you’ll see on this walk is the ruined 14th-century castle where Mary, Queen of Scots was imprisoned for almost a year and forced to abdicate the Scottish throne in 1567.

South

The Ridgeway, Lambourn and the Downs, Oxfordshire

Distance: 12.6 miles

Walking time: 6 hours

Difficulty: Moderate

Starting point: Crossing point of B4000 and the Ridgeway, RG17 8RB

Those on the hunt for history will scarcely be able to avoid it on the Ridgeway, a path that is considered the oldest highway in Britain, which ran all the way from Dorset to Norfolk. It’s been used by traders, armies, herdsmen and more for centuries. The road is about 5,000 years old, which makes it well over twice as old as the first settlement that would eventually become London.

This small section, linking the Ridgeway with the village of Lambourn, on the beautiful chalk downs, is a particularly scenic section of it. Keep an eye out for the spectacular prehistoric Uffington White Horse, a 360ft-long chalk drawing carved into the hillside some 3,000 years ago.

Battle in brief, East Sussex

Distance: 2.7 miles

Walking time: 1 hour 40 minutes

Difficulty: Leisurely

Starting point: Battle Railway Station, Battle TN33 0DE

This route will take you on a tour of the fields and streets of the historic town of Battle, named after the most famous campaign in British history – the Battle of Hastings in 1066, where Norman invaders led by William the Conqueror defeated the army of Harold Godwinson to conquer England.

Be sure to visit Battle Abbey, built under the orders of Pope Alexander II as penance for King William having killed so many people. For 200 years, the area around Battle was also home to the manufacture of gunpowder, declared to be the finest in Europe by Daniel Defoe.

Salisbury and Stonehenge, Wiltshire

Length: 12.5 miles

Walking time: 5 hours

Difficulty: Moderate

Starting point: Ashley Road, Salisbury SP2 7TP

When we think about British history, the first thing that springs to mind for many of us is Stonehenge, where the first stones were probably erected about 2,150BC. Its presence and use has been the subject of debate for centuries. Most recently, a study from the University of Bournemouth concluded that the stones are some kind of solar calendar, with 36 10-day weeks and a five-day week to round things off.

This walk will take you past the famous stone circle, offering fine views over Wiltshire and passing by Old Sarum hillfort, an Iron Age fortification, which eventually became a base for William the Conqueror.

Historic Haytor, Dartmoor

Distance: 2.8 miles

Walking time: 1 hour 19 minutes

Difficulty: Moderate

Starting point: Haytor Visitor Information Centre car park, Ilsington, Newton Abbot TQ13 9XS

Poldark fans interested in the mining history of the south-west will enjoy this gentle and varied walk across Dartmoor, which follows the Haytor Granite Tramway, built in 1820 to carry granite from Dartmoor to the Stover Canal, whereupon it would be transported by boat to various cities in England, helping power the building boom as the country shifted from a primarily rural to an urban society. You’ll also find the flooded clay quarry, dating from when the Stover Canal eventually burst its banks in 1951, and now an eerie place filled with wildlife.

Unless stated otherwise, you can find details of all these walks by visiting ramblers.org.uk/go-walking and then typing in the postcode of the start point