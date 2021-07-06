Sixes: Sir Andrew Strauss among investors putting £1m into new immersive cricket concept as it plans expansion

The former England cricket captain is among investors in Sixes, which launched in December 2020

Sir Andrew Strauss is among investors in a new immersive cricket and dining experience that the former England cricket captain believes can help "build the world's largest cricketing community".

A group including Strauss and PE firm Promethean Investments - an early backer of Puttshack and Flight Club US - have put over £1 million into the first funding round held by Sixes, London's latest "competitive socialising" concept.

Sixes offers friends and families prime locations to practice their skills inside cricket simulators - which come complete with batting nets - and enjoy a grass-fed burger under one roof. It aims to do for cricket what Puttshack did for minigolf and Flight Club for darts; to bring a sport to a new generation in a relaxed environment.

Created by the founders of Scottish restaurant and butcher Mac & Wild, Calum Mackinnon and Andy Waugh, the concept first launched in Fulham in December and just opened a second site in Fitzrovia.

Mackinnon and Waugh say they have a waiting list of investors for a second funding round, and plan to open two further sites in Manchester and Oxford this summer. The team aim to expand to the US within a short time frame.

Strauss told the Standard: "Sixes is an incredibly exciting project to be a part of. From inception in 2020 we have moved rapidly, establishing Sixes as a groundbreaking social entertainment venture as well as a superb London restaurant.

"The accessibility of the technology means anyone can play, whether you're a complete novice or a seasoned club regular. Sixes is proudly inclusive, with plans to grow nationally and build the world's largest cricketing community. The journey has just begun."

The Fitzrovia site has four nets, an 80 cover restaurant and separate bar, and aims to be an "ultimate entertaining venue".

All Sixes sites will serve a gastropub-style menu inspired by traditional British staples, aligning with the quintessentially British sport it champions.

Mackinnon said the pair are proud to have secured the funding.

He said: "The Sixes mission is to bring people together through sport, making cricket accessible for all ages and abilities through our cutting-edge technology and inclusive hospitality. We have exciting expansions plan nationwide and overseas, and look forward to the continued growth of the Sixes Cricket Club community."

