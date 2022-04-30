Sixers star Joel Embiid out indefinitely with orbital fracture, concussion after taking elbow to face

The Philadelphia 76ers will begin their Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Miami Heat on Monday without All-Star center Joel Embiid.

Embiid is listed as out with a right orbital fracture and concussion he suffered in the first round series-clinching 132-97 victory over the Raptors in Game 6 on Thursday. The Sixers gave no timetable for his return and said "further updates will be provided as appropriate."

The injury occurred when Embiid took an elbow from fellow Cameroonian Pascal Siakam of Toronto on a drive with four minutes remaining and the Sixers ahead by 29 points. Embiid was assessed a foul on the play.

Embiid had 33 points, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots during Game 6. A finalist for league MVP, Embiid led the NBA in scoring with a 30.6 average in the regular season, making him the first center to do since Shaquille O'Neal in 1999-2000.

Up by 29. Less than 4 minutes left. pic.twitter.com/QOTArcu3Tp — Kirk Goldsberry (@kirkgoldsberry) April 30, 2022

Backup center is not a strong position for the Sixers. Second-year pro Paul Reed backed Embiid up against the Raptors. Veterans DeAndre Jordan and Paul Millsap are also available. Rookie Charles Bassey is injured.

Embiid was already playing with a torn ligament in his right thumb that occurred in Game 3 against the Raptors.

The top-seeded Heat will host Games 1 and 2 on Monday and Wednesday (both at 7:30 ET) before the series shifts to Philadelphia on Friday (7 ET) for Game 3 and Game 4 on Sunday (8 ET).

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Sixers: Joel Embiid out indefinitely with orbital fracture, concussion