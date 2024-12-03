Hoops Hype and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

.

Tim Bontemps: The Philadelphia 76ers are signing Pete Nance to a two-way contract, Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports confirmed to ESPN. Nance, the younger brother of Hawks big Larry Nance, has been playing for the Cleveland Charge in the G-League.

Source: Twitter @TimBontemps

What's the buzz on Twitter?

Adam Aaronson @SixersAdam

The Sixers are signing Pete Nance to a two-way contracts and waiving Lester Quinones to make room.

Cursory thoughts on the news:

phillyvoice.com/sixers-news-an… - 7:56 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

The Philadelphia 76ers are signing Pete Nance to a two-way contract, Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports confirmed to ESPN. Nance, the younger brother of Hawks big Larry Nance, has been playing for the Cleveland Charge in the G-League. - 7:06 PM

More on this storyline

Michael Scotto: Sources: Philadelphia 76ers will waive Lester Quinones. The 24-year-old is a career 36% 3-point shooter who’s expected to have suitors on the market. Quinones is being waived so the Sixers can sign Pete Nance to a 2-way deal. Philly needs frontcourt depth with Andre Drummond out. -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / December 2, 2024

Former NBA players Jules Bernard, Jacob Gilyard, Elijah Hughes, Pete Nance and Zhaire Smith joined G League team Cleveland Charge for the 2024-25 season. -via HoopsHype / October 26, 2024

The Cleveland Cavaliers have waived Pete Nance, Jules Bernard, Zhaire Smith, and Jacob Gilyard, Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts. -via NBA.com / October 19, 2024

This article originally appeared on Hoops Hype: Sixers signing Pete Nance to two-way contract