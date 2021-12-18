Sixers plan to waive Grant Riller, sign Myles Powell

Kyle Neubeck: The Sixers plan to waive Grant Riller and are signing former Seton Hall guard Myles Powell to a two way contract, a source tells @thephillyvoice Expected to be official tomorrow

Source: Twitter @KyleNeubeck

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

More on the new #Sixers / Blue Coats signing, Myles Powell, who is as the kids would say, a bucket phillyvoice.com/sources-sixers… – 5:13 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

The Sixers plan to waive Grant Riller and are signing former Seton Hall guard Myles Powell to a two way contract, a source tells @thephillyvoice

Expected to be official tomorrow – 5:08 PM

More on this storyline

Tony East: Pacers are waiving DeJon Jarreau and signing forward Terry Taylor to their open two-way slot. Taylor was a lock to get promoted at some point during his career, he has been a monster in the G League and spent training camp with the Pacers. Read more on him:forbes.com/sites/tonyeast… -via Twitter @TEastNBA / December 15, 2021

Shams Charania: The Indiana Pacers are signing G/F Terry Taylor of G League affiliate Fort Wayne on a two-way contract, his agents @bjbass2 @CamBrennick tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / December 15, 2021

The Milwaukee Bucks have signed guard Javonte Smart to a Two-Way contract. In a related transaction, the Bucks have requested waivers on Two-Way guard Justin Robinson. -via NBA.com / November 30, 2021