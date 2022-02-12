Sixers-Nets trade aftermath: Kevin Durant, James Harden were hardly communicating

Beyond the rampant skepticism about the severity of his latest hamstring injury, on top of the ever-present questions about his substandard conditioning and how much it contributed to his unending hamstring troubles as a Net, Harden has been a brooding presence for months. League sources say there were times before Durant’s injury that the two stars, for reasons unclear, were hardly communicating — followed by the chaos of the past few Durant-less weeks when Harden stopped connecting with anyone to passive-aggressively convey he no longer wanted to be there.

Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Daryl Morey is remarrying James Harden in the midst of his honeymoon with Joel Embiid. How will that work out?

This Weekend Read explores that dynamic and several more in the wake of a trade that lorded over a trade deadline that was already plenty wild: marcstein.substack.com/p/the-flop-of-…

Barbara Barker @meanbarb

Good news for Nets fans. KD was on the court with team in shoot around and Nash says he has been practicing with team for about a week. No timetable for return. – 11:55 AM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Steve Nash said LaMarcus Aldridge is “days away not weeks away,” from returning from his ankle sprain. Kevin Durant is back doing court work but still has hurdles to clear before returning, too. – 11:55 AM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Kevin Durant has been back on the court for the past week or so. Aldridge is days away, not weeks according to Steve Nash. #Nets – 11:53 AM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

Former Nets and Sixers GM @Billy King tells @Brian Geltzeiler and @Sam Mitchell the James Harden trade was always bound to happen.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Inside how the Nets and 76ers found themselves pounding out a James Harden/Ben Simmons deal at the trade deadline: Story for ESPN+ with @Ramona Shelburne: es.pn/3uL3exo

Story continues

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

The Sixers’ win over the Thunder wasn’t the most memorable game.

The Sixers' win over the Thunder wasn't the most memorable game.

And whether it was the comments of Doc Rivers or Joel Embiid, the play of Tyrese Maxey and Paul Reed, it was hard not to project ahead to when James Harden arrives: theathletic.com/3126324

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris discuss how James Harden guys their play style #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/12/joe… via @SixersWire – 11:00 AM

Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia

I just spotted a middle aged woman – in St Louis, mind you – wearing a pair of Harden 5s. Its honestly blowing my mind – 10:57 AM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

From last night:

Joel Embiid’s final words for Ben Simmons, first words for James Harden phillyvoice.com/sixers-joel-em…

A recap of their dreary win over OKC phillyvoice.com/sixers-thunder… – 10:53 AM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Nets likely starters: Kyrie Irving , Seth Curry, Ben Simmons, Kevin Durant, Andre Drummond

Second unit: Patty Mills, Cam Thomas, Kessler Edwards/Joe Harris, James Johnson, LaMarcus Aldridge

Reserves: Blake Griffin, Nic Claxton, Bruce Brown, Day’Ron Sharpe, Jevon Carter, DDJ – 10:37 AM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Hollinger & Duncan Show with @Nate Duncan — Special trade deadline extravaganza

We break down Harden-for-Simmons, the surprise Porzingis deal, Derrick White and the pick swap, Sacramento and Indy's moves, and more!

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/a-f… – 9:55 AM

Brian Seltzer @brianseltzer

So what does @James Harden think about joining the @Philadelphia 76ers?

How important is his relationship with @Daryl Morey?

I spoke to a guy who’s known Harden for nearly 20 years, @RiceCoachPera.

audacy.com/kywnewsradio/n… – 9:30 AM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Sunday notes on a Saturday: Trade deadline shows Heat may have found NBA's latest path to success. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Plus: Heat perspectives on Harden-Simmons; Nunn, Winslow, Guy, 11-0, more.

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Can the #Sixers win an NBA title with James Harden? Doc Rivers says yes, but… inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 6:31 AM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

We’ve talked about James Harden at length, but what about Paul Millsap? Doc Rivers explains the plan for the veteran big man. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/11/doc… via @SixersWire – 12:13 AM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Lost in the euphoria of the James Harden addition was the fact that Philly played a basketball game tonight. Joel Embiid admitted his wrist was a little swollen in the win tonight. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/11/six… via @SixersWire – 12:12 AM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

With one last chance to address the Ben Simmons situation, Joel Embiid saved a few pointed barbs for the finale, and then he looked forward, using the lessons of the past to imagine his future with James Harden phillyvoice.com/sixers-joel-em… – 12:10 AM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris give their thoughts on the addition of James Harden to their roster #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/11/joe… via @SixersWire #NBA – 12:10 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#DidYouKnowFlow: #Sixers center Joel Embiid extended his streak of games with at least 25 points to a league-best 22 matchup. The last player to score 25-or-more in at least 22 consecutive games was new Sixer James Harden, who did so in 40 consecutive games in the 2018-19 season. – 11:18 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Joel Embiid on the Sixers adding James Harden: “You talk about guys that I’ve played (with), he’s probably going to be the best yet, based on what he’s accomplished in his career so far. It’s just about getting everybody on the same page and finding the right way to play … – 11:01 PM

Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss

Talking Woj/ESPN and the Harden trade with @Amin Elhassan tonight at 10 pm PST. Join us! callin.com/link/ZVbRfGKtoM – 10:51 PM

Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1

Frank Drucker visited the NBA Store today. It was awaiting arrival of Harden Sixers’ jersey. “But then who among us isn’t?” – 10:39 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Can the #Sixers win an #NBA title with James Harden? Doc Rivers says yes, but… inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 10:29 PM

Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip

Hear from Joel Embiid on what went wrong with Ben Simmons, addition of James Harden, coming up next on @SportsRadioWIP ! – 10:23 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers center Joel Embiid on the defensive attention James Harden draws helping him and vice versa: pic.twitter.com/OD7y1OcAvO – 10:13 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers center Joel Embiid on making it work with fellow all-star James Harden: ‘We all got to give up ourselves’ pic.twitter.com/LD1JC6Mgor – 10:10 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Joel Embiid’s reaction to the #Sixers adding James Harden. He added after that Harden is “probably the best” player he’ll be playing with pic.twitter.com/IqgmNIPqwc – 10:04 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers center Joel Embiid: ‘It’s exciting’ to have James Harden as a teammate: pic.twitter.com/3x0PHElX2d – 10:04 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Embiid says he and Harden have already chatted and both guys are excited to get going. Says he’s the best player he’s had the chance to play with so far in his career – 10:04 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Joel Embiid said it’s exciting to add one of the best players in the league in James Harden, and is looking forward to seeing how everything comes together. – 10:03 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers forward Tobias Harris on acquiring James Harden: ‘I think this thing will really work.’ – 9:38 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Tobias Harris says he’s happy for Ben Simmons that he’s in a place he’s happy with now, but he’s excited about the addition of James Harden and the potential the team has now with him in the fold, and says it’s exciting to be part of it. – 9:35 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Tobias Harris on James Harden joining the @Philadelphia 76ers:

“The addition of James is going to be huge for us. How dynamic he is as a player & playmaker… the whole team is excited to get him in here.

I’ve always been about winning. You only win in this league with very good players.” – 9:35 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Tobias Harris discussing James Harden trade. First gives props to Seth Curry and Andre Drummond #Sixers pic.twitter.com/s9fWZzPwAg – 9:34 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Tobias Harris reacts to the addition of James Harden #Sixers pic.twitter.com/nT261r7oLI – 9:34 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers forward Tobias Harris on the addition of James Harden: pic.twitter.com/8bNWPuWLoR – 9:34 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Doc Rivers on Paul Millsap: Need to get him in, see him before making decisions re: usage. Don’t want to put either him or Harden on court before they’re ready. Thinking that Millsap will likely be mostly a five here. – 9:33 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

71st career triple-double for Nikola Jokic (15-12-10), and he does it in Boston tonight with 3:52 left int he 3rd quarter.

NBA ALL-TIME TRIPLE DOUBLE LEADERS

5. Wilt Chamberlain 78

6. Nikola Jokić 71

7. James Harden 67 – 9:11 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Sean Marks: It was time for #Nets to move on from unhappy James Harden nypost.com/2022/02/11/sea… via @nypostsports teammate @PeterBotte – 8:26 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

After reading that ESPN article, James Harden undoubtedly could’ve handled things better, and he’ll catch a ton of flak for it.

I also do not understand blaming *him* over a certain other Nets star, and I do not blame him in the slightest for wanting out. – 8:10 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Man Tyrese Haliburton is having his James Harden “You effed up” post-trade game right now. – 8:02 PM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

The last few days featured a ton of NBA trades, with James Harden, Ben Simmons, Domantas Sabonis, CJ McCollum, Tyrese Haliburton, Kristaps Porzingis, etc. changing teams.

In this must-read article, @NekiasNBA graded every single deal: basketballnews.com/stories/gradin…

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

James Harden gets a welcome video #Sixers pic.twitter.com/2Cgq2293Rf – 7:54 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

The #Sixers playing a James Harden teaser during a timeout. Safe to say the crowd liked it pic.twitter.com/QEVTrsMZWe – 7:53 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

They just showed a James Harden montage during the last timeout that ended with him wearing a No. 1 on the Jumbotron here in Philadelphia. Appears that will be his new number.

Ben Simmons will be wearing No. 10 in Brooklyn. – 7:53 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

James Harden highlight montage being played during the TV timeout to some loud cheers here – 7:52 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Using assist data back to the 1962-63 season, Trae Young is 10th all-time in 30+ points, 10+ assists games:

Oscar Robertson 227

James Harden 99

LeBron James 93

Russell Westbrook 83

Tiny Archibald 76

Jerry West 69

Magic Johnson 58

Allen Iverson 47

Isiah Thomas 45

Trae Young 44 – 7:34 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

The James Harden acquisition brings expectations to this team. Doc Rivers is putting the pressure on himself to lead this team to a championship this season. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/11/doc… via @SixersWire – 7:31 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Sixers naturally updated their video intro, removing all clips of Simmons (there were a couple if you looked closely!), Curry and Drummond and changing the song (Foo Fighters’ Everlong). They’ll surely do it again once Harden plays a couple games in a Philly uniform. – 7:10 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Counter-report: James Harden didn’t exercise 2022-23 player option in conjunction with trade to 76ers nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/11/cou… – 7:06 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

“Teams like Milwaukee are looking over at [@Philadelphia 76ers] like…’we’ve got a new monster to look at.’”

@Sam Dekker tells @Rick Kamla and @adaniels33 he thinks the Sixers became a lot scarier with the trade for James Harden. pic.twitter.com/BO0UliVOmS – 6:59 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Updated #NBA column: With James Harden on board, how large is the #Sixers’ championship window? How about the next 3 postseasons? https://t.co/WCInvy4gST #76ers pic.twitter.com/RhjJ2LkmQN – 6:50 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

The Sixers did very little of this last season: thats station 4 shooters beyond the arc, Ben top key. #Nets can initiate offense using a few of these sets before they go into their usual motion. Seth, Patty, KD, Kyrie, Joe, demand full FULL attention.

pic.twitter.com/2OAYKQiseI – 6:45 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

ICYMI, Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discussed the Lakers’ non-eventful trade deadline day, what happens next, Simmons-Harden, “Schröder part zwei” rumors, and more. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/nba… – 6:41 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

I say this recognizing Philly might win a ton of games and do it very efficiently: Their games may turn into unwatchable free throw shooting contests. Embiid and Harden tend to live at the line. They might have the Sixers into the bonus 4-5 minutes into quarters some nights. – 6:31 PM

The Ringer @ringernba

💭 Analyzing the Harden-Simmons trade

💭 The viability of teams with a ‘Big Three’

💭 How the player empowerment era is affecting the league and fandom

#TheAnswer with @ChrisRyan77, @Seerat Sohi, and @Justin Verrier: open.spotify.com/episode/6mxCSU… – 6:26 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Ime Udoka, who spend the last two years coaching James Harden in Brooklyn and Ben Simmons in Philadelphia, on his personal reaction to yesterday’s Nets-Sixers… pic.twitter.com/cqKG2GNYv6 – 6:15 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Doc Rivers confirmed that James Harden wanted to play for him when the #Rockets were recruiting him two years ago.. “James has reached out to me several times about coaching him. So, now we have him,” Rivers said #Sixers – 5:37 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Doc Rivers:

-Safe to assume Sixers will continue to start Tyrese Maxey, use multiple ball handlers after James Harden trade

-Unsure when Harden will debut, status of his hamstring – 5:30 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Doc Rivers says no one can put more pressure on him than himself. “I’m in it to win.” Says the Sixers have enough, in his mind, to win a title now that they have Harden, but that they now have to do it. Says there’s a steep learning curve ahead to catch up to other contenders. – 5:27 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on his relationship with James Harden, who played with son Austin on the #Rockets: pic.twitter.com/SCtRDTqBx9 – 5:26 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Regarding potential for staggering with new group, Doc Rivers says they’ll likely be looking at best combination of duos to have on the floor at any given time, between the foursome of Embiid, Harden, Harris, and Maxey – 5:25 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Doc Rivers says adding James Harden to the @Philadelphia 76ers means starting him alongside Tyrese Maxey:

“It is safe to assume that for sure.” – 5:25 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Doc Rivers says Tyrese Maxey is going to start alongside James Harden in the backcourt once the Sixers have their team together. Says it’s too early to talk specifically about how Maxey will have to change his game — says it will take time on the court for that to be known. – 5:24 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Doc Rivers says that he isn’t sure when James Harden will return to the court. Doesn’t seem too concerned about his hamstring, though #Sixers – 5:21 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers coach Doc Rivers said he doesn’t know when James Harden will be ready to play. – 5:20 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Doc Rivers’ reaction to the #Sixers landing James Harden pic.twitter.com/Wx3q6GKVuQ – 5:19 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on what he expects James Harden to bring: pic.twitter.com/YiphxvXmIt – 5:18 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nets status report for tomorrow’s game: Curry (trade pending)-QUESTIONABLE

Drummond (trade pending)-QUESTIONABLE

Aldridge (left ankle sprain)-OUT

Claxton (left hamstring tightness)-OUT

Durant (left knee – MCL sprain)-OUT

Harris (left ankle surgery)-OUT

Simmons (not with team)-OUT – 5:13 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

As expected, James Harden and Paul Millsap are not with the team tonight, per #Sixers official. Both will miss tomorrow’s game too as they have to go through physicals – 5:06 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Lindy Waters III said he first attended a NBA game as an OKC Hornets game. He said he also came to thunder games when KD, Russ, and Harden ran the show.

Same, Lindy. – 4:42 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

How the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers found themselves hammering out a James Harden/Ben Simmons trade with the deadline looming on Thursday. Story for ESPN+ with @Ramona Shelburne: es.pn/3uL3exo – 4:31 PM

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

Anyway, Harden’s fit in Philly is much more interesting to me than Simmons’ fit.

The push/pull of Harden’s ball-dominant PnR with Embiid’s post dominance. Harden adjusting to more pick-and-pop vs a rim runner. Harden on a D less inclined to switch. fun! theathletic.com/3123485/2022/0… – 4:28 PM

Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC

At DraftKings, the Sixers have been bet and lowered to +700 after the Harden-Simmons deal. And although still the favorites to win the NBA title, the Nets have been raised to +370 – 4:07 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

No James Harden tonight, but looking forward to this one in Philly. pic.twitter.com/L58XZFN2rt – 4:03 PM

The Ringer @ringernba

🏀 More pressure on Harden in Philly or Simmons in Brooklyn?

🏀 The Celtics’ trade for Derrick White

🏀 Porzingis for Dinwiddie and Bertans

#TheMismatch with @Chris Vernon and @Kevin O’Connor: open.spotify.com/episode/6Yu8IC… – 4:00 PM

Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne

The Nets asked James Harden if he was happy. “Don’t believe any of the rumors,” Harden would say. “If there’s a problem, you’ll hear from me directly.” As Thursday’s deadline approached, he finally told them—FaceTime to FaceTime. Story w/ ⁦@Adrian Wojnarowski⁩ espn.com/nba/insider/in… – 3:52 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Normalcy isn’t really our thing, a Philadelphia 76ers story.

On Embiid being Hinkie’s Harden, on Morey getting the literal Harden to breathe new life into the franchise, and nutty path it took to get here.

dailysix.com/james-harden-a… – 3:49 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Sean Marks says James Harden didn’t feel Nets were right place for him to win: ‘The clock is ticking for him’

cbssports.com/nba/news/sean-… – 3:37 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

The Brooklyn Nets no longer needed to wait for Kevin Durant to get healthy, or for Kyrie Irving to get vaccinated, or for James Harden to make a decision about free agency.

It already seemed clear Brooklyn’s Big Three was never going to be what was hoped.

apnews.com/article/brookl… – 3:34 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

James Harden-Ben Simmons trade a unique in-season star swap between contenders nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/11/jam… – 3:10 PM

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

I spent yesterday doing a deep dive breakdown on how James Harden will fit in Philadelphia, and how Ben Simmons will fit in Brooklyn. Lots of video, lots of analysis on a deal that alters the landscape of the NBA dramatically: https://t.co/fCAlZFT2vE pic.twitter.com/u56H0WV7dI – 3:09 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#NBA column: How much time do the #Sixers realistically have to win a championship with 32-year-old prolific scorer James Harden on the roster? https://t.co/WCInvy4gST pic.twitter.com/FGF2kwdbQM – 3:05 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

New ESPN story: Nets general manager Sean Marks said Friday that while the decision to trade James Harden wasn’t easy, ultimately it was best for both Harden and the Nets to get a “fresh start.” es.pn/3sDUc2J – 2:58 PM

Ric Bucher @RicBucher

A Better Time and Deal for the 76ers to get James Harden shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… via @acast – 2:57 PM

Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss

Why did ESPN’s main NBA news breaker screw up the Harden/Simmons deal? ($) houseofstrauss.substack.com/p/adrian-wojna… – 2:46 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

“I think the reason James Harden started acting up was the moment the Nets let Kyrie Irving come back.”

@Chris Haynes and @Vincent Goodwill breakdown a wild trade deadline and how we got here with James Harden on the Nets.

Subscribe to Posted Up ➡️ https://t.co/vpIrkg5yvx pic.twitter.com/1N33WEigwr – 2:40 PM

The Ringer @ringernba

The Harden-Embiid duo, a promising young Pacers core, the confounding Porzingis deal, and more trade deadline takeaways

theringer.com/nba/2022/2/11/… – 2:22 PM

Malika Andrews @malika_andrews

We will be breaking down the Ben Simmons-James Harden trade on NBA Today. But Suns fans, make sure to tune in! And @Rjeff24 has something he wants to get off his chest regarding the Oklahoma City Thunder… see you at 3 ET! pic.twitter.com/ZDO8wn0rBQ – 2:11 PM

The Ringer @ringernba

Teaming up with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will help overcome Ben Simmons’s shortcomings as a scorer more than anyone he’s ever played with. @Kevin O’Connor explains on #TheVoidNBA: https://t.co/fSYVGQ7W78 pic.twitter.com/iEa0U1rXKn – 2:11 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

Live with @George Karl. Come join us.

✅ Nuggets trade deadline

✅ Top 15 coaches list

✅ Harden, Simmons, Kristaps

✅ How do the Nuggets improve from here?

youtube.com/watch?v=a7z9OE… – 2:05 PM

Dave Mason @DeuceMason

So, the Lakers reached out to the Kings about a Hield-Westbrook trade package.

Post-trade deadline podcast with The Athletic’s @Sam Amick:

▫️Kings deadline moves

▫️Simmons-Harden

▫️What’s next for the Lakers?

🔊: https://t.co/42cPElNasF

📺: https://t.co/1hwTXfmUiz pic.twitter.com/jiTkCTGZpr – 1:55 PM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

New video on how Ben Simmons fits with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets: – 1:29 PM

Joe Vardon @joevardon

‘It’s just the nature of the beast’: Brooklyn general manager Sean Marks talks James Harden trade, deflects tampering accusations against Sixers, acknowledges Kyrie’s vax status played into ‘frustration’ that led to mega deal ⁦@The Athletic⁩ theathletic.com/news/its-just-… – 1:20 PM

Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss

I’ll be discussing my article on Woj/Harden/Simmons tonight at 10 pm PST with @Amin Elhassan. Join us! houseofstrauss.substack.com/p/adrian-wojna… callin.com/link/ZVbRfGKtoM – 1:16 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

“It’s two MVP-caliber players on top of what we have here already.” Tyrese Maxey was the first Sixer to publicly address the Harden-Simmons trade, and can’t wait to learn from one of the best scoring guards in NBA history. inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 1:05 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: Kyrie Irving was eager for Nets to trade James Harden nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/11/rep… – 1:02 PM

Chris Herring @Herring_NBA

My latest for @SInow: On the short-lived Harden-era Brooklyn Nets, who turned out to be one of the strangest cautionary tales in NBA history si.com/nba/2022/02/11… – 1:01 PM

Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss

Incoming: Woj Trades Away the Story (Why did ESPN NBA’s main news breaker screw up the Harden/Simmons deal?) houseofstrauss.substack.com/p/adrian-wojna… – 12:55 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Something it looks like I missed this morning in all the Harden chaos — Shake Milton is now questionable for tonight’s game vs. OKC. Getting him back would be a nice boost for Philly’s second unit – 12:42 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Brief James Harden/Sixers updates here, including confirmation of reporting this morning from @Kyle Neubeck.

Sixers with four games left before the All-Star break and it figures to be an interesting week:

nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 12:40 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Already reported by @Kyle Neubeck that James Harden is not expected to play this weekend, a source indicates the 10-time All-Star could even sit out the final four games before All-Star break, in order to let his left hamstring tightness resolve. – 12:33 PM

Kyle Neubeck: Embiid says it’s disappointing that all the winning he and Simmons were able to do became secondary. “It’s unfortunate that i guess having his own team and being a star was more important” -via Twitter @KyleNeubeck / February 12, 2022

Rich Hoffman: Joel Embiid: “I mean, he’s James Harden.” “Sucks to lose some of my teammates. Seth did such a great job for us and Drum was as good as any backups we’ve had in Philly since I’ve been here. Sucks to lose them but it’s James Harden, one of the best players in the league, MVP.” pic.twitter.com/RgXDAylQ6f -via Twitter @rich_hofmann / February 12, 2022

Gina Mizell: Joel Embiid on the end of the Simmons saga: “I honestly don’t care, honestly. Like I always said, it’s unfortunate how everything happened. … Obviously, we didn’t get it done as far as winning in the playoffs. … -via Twitter @ginamizell / February 12, 2022