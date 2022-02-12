Sixers-Nets trade aftermath: Kevin Durant, James Harden were hardly communicating

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
HoopsHype
·22 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Brooklyn Nets
    Brooklyn Nets
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Philadelphia 76ers
    Philadelphia 76ers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • James Harden
    James Harden
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Joel Embiid
    Joel Embiid
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • James Johnson
    James Johnson
    American basketball player

Beyond the rampant skepticism about the severity of his latest hamstring injury, on top of the ever-present questions about his substandard conditioning and how much it contributed to his unending hamstring troubles as a Net, Harden has been a brooding presence for months. League sources say there were times before Durant’s injury that the two stars, for reasons unclear, were hardly communicating — followed by the chaos of the past few Durant-less weeks when Harden stopped connecting with anyone to passive-aggressively convey he no longer wanted to be there.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Daryl Morey is remarrying James Harden in the midst of his honeymoon with Joel Embiid. How will that work out?
This Weekend Read explores that dynamic and several more in the wake of a trade that lorded over a trade deadline that was already plenty wild: marcstein.substack.com/p/the-flop-of-…12:06 PM

Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Good news for Nets fans. KD was on the court with team in shoot around and Nash says he has been practicing with team for about a week. No timetable for return. – 11:55 AM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said LaMarcus Aldridge is “days away not weeks away,” from returning from his ankle sprain. Kevin Durant is back doing court work but still has hurdles to clear before returning, too. – 11:55 AM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant has been back on the court for the past week or so. Aldridge is days away, not weeks according to Steve Nash. #Nets11:53 AM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
👀👀
Former Nets and Sixers GM @Billy King tells @Brian Geltzeiler and @Sam Mitchell the James Harden trade was always bound to happen. pic.twitter.com/YmKqQZQ3Im11:52 AM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Inside how the Nets and 76ers found themselves pounding out a James Harden/Ben Simmons deal at the trade deadline: Story for ESPN+ with @Ramona Shelburne: es.pn/3uL3exo11:13 AM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
The Sixers’ win over the Thunder wasn’t the most memorable game.
And whether it was the comments of Doc Rivers or Joel Embiid, the play of Tyrese Maxey and Paul Reed, it was hard not to project ahead to when James Harden arrives: theathletic.com/312632411:06 AM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris discuss how James Harden guys their play style #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/12/joe… via @SixersWire11:00 AM

Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
I just spotted a middle aged woman – in St Louis, mind you – wearing a pair of Harden 5s. Its honestly blowing my mind – 10:57 AM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
From last night:
Joel Embiid’s final words for Ben Simmons, first words for James Harden phillyvoice.com/sixers-joel-em…
A recap of their dreary win over OKC phillyvoice.com/sixers-thunder…10:53 AM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets likely starters: Kyrie Irving , Seth Curry, Ben Simmons, Kevin Durant, Andre Drummond
Second unit: Patty Mills, Cam Thomas, Kessler Edwards/Joe Harris, James Johnson, LaMarcus Aldridge
Reserves: Blake Griffin, Nic Claxton, Bruce Brown, Day’Ron Sharpe, Jevon Carter, DDJ – 10:37 AM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger
🚨🚨🚨New Episode! 🚨🚨🚨
Hollinger & Duncan Show with @Nate Duncan — Special trade deadline extravaganza
We break down Harden-for-Simmons, the surprise Porzingis deal, Derrick White and the pick swap, Sacramento and Indy’s moves, and more!
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/a-f…9:55 AM

Brian Seltzer @brianseltzer
So what does @James Harden think about joining the @Philadelphia 76ers?
How important is his relationship with @Daryl Morey?
I spoke to a guy who’s known Harden for nearly 20 years, @RiceCoachPera.
audacy.com/kywnewsradio/n…9:30 AM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Sunday notes on a Saturday: Trade deadline shows Heat may have found NBA’s latest path to success. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Plus: Heat perspectives on Harden-Simmons; Nunn, Winslow, Guy, 11-0, more. – 9:03 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Can the #Sixers win an NBA title with James Harden? Doc Rivers says yes, but… inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 6:31 AM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
We’ve talked about James Harden at length, but what about Paul Millsap? Doc Rivers explains the plan for the veteran big man. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/11/doc… via @SixersWire12:13 AM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Lost in the euphoria of the James Harden addition was the fact that Philly played a basketball game tonight. Joel Embiid admitted his wrist was a little swollen in the win tonight. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/11/six… via @SixersWire12:12 AM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
With one last chance to address the Ben Simmons situation, Joel Embiid saved a few pointed barbs for the finale, and then he looked forward, using the lessons of the past to imagine his future with James Harden phillyvoice.com/sixers-joel-em…12:10 AM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris give their thoughts on the addition of James Harden to their roster #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/11/joe… via @SixersWire #NBA12:10 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#DidYouKnowFlow: #Sixers center Joel Embiid extended his streak of games with at least 25 points to a league-best 22 matchup. The last player to score 25-or-more in at least 22 consecutive games was new Sixer James Harden, who did so in 40 consecutive games in the 2018-19 season. – 11:18 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Joel Embiid on the Sixers adding James Harden: “You talk about guys that I’ve played (with), he’s probably going to be the best yet, based on what he’s accomplished in his career so far. It’s just about getting everybody on the same page and finding the right way to play … – 11:01 PM

Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss
Talking Woj/ESPN and the Harden trade with @Amin Elhassan tonight at 10 pm PST. Join us! callin.com/link/ZVbRfGKtoM10:51 PM

Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Frank Drucker visited the NBA Store today. It was awaiting arrival of Harden Sixers’ jersey. “But then who among us isn’t?” – 10:39 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Can the #Sixers win an #NBA title with James Harden? Doc Rivers says yes, but… inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 10:29 PM

Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Hear from Joel Embiid on what went wrong with Ben Simmons, addition of James Harden, coming up next on @SportsRadioWIP ! – 10:23 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers center Joel Embiid on the defensive attention James Harden draws helping him and vice versa: pic.twitter.com/OD7y1OcAvO10:13 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers center Joel Embiid on making it work with fellow all-star James Harden: ‘We all got to give up ourselves’ pic.twitter.com/LD1JC6Mgor10:10 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Joel Embiid’s reaction to the #Sixers adding James Harden. He added after that Harden is “probably the best” player he’ll be playing with pic.twitter.com/IqgmNIPqwc10:04 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers center Joel Embiid: ‘It’s exciting’ to have James Harden as a teammate: pic.twitter.com/3x0PHElX2d10:04 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Embiid says he and Harden have already chatted and both guys are excited to get going. Says he’s the best player he’s had the chance to play with so far in his career – 10:04 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid said it’s exciting to add one of the best players in the league in James Harden, and is looking forward to seeing how everything comes together. – 10:03 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers forward Tobias Harris on acquiring James Harden: ‘I think this thing will really work.’ – 9:38 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Tobias Harris says he’s happy for Ben Simmons that he’s in a place he’s happy with now, but he’s excited about the addition of James Harden and the potential the team has now with him in the fold, and says it’s exciting to be part of it. – 9:35 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Tobias Harris on James Harden joining the @Philadelphia 76ers:
“The addition of James is going to be huge for us. How dynamic he is as a player & playmaker… the whole team is excited to get him in here.
I’ve always been about winning. You only win in this league with very good players.” – 9:35 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Tobias Harris discussing James Harden trade. First gives props to Seth Curry and Andre Drummond #Sixers pic.twitter.com/s9fWZzPwAg9:34 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Tobias Harris reacts to the addition of James Harden #Sixers pic.twitter.com/nT261r7oLI9:34 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers forward Tobias Harris on the addition of James Harden: pic.twitter.com/8bNWPuWLoR9:34 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers on Paul Millsap: Need to get him in, see him before making decisions re: usage. Don’t want to put either him or Harden on court before they’re ready. Thinking that Millsap will likely be mostly a five here. – 9:33 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
71st career triple-double for Nikola Jokic (15-12-10), and he does it in Boston tonight with 3:52 left int he 3rd quarter.
NBA ALL-TIME TRIPLE DOUBLE LEADERS
5. Wilt Chamberlain 78
6. Nikola Jokić 71
7. James Harden 67 – 9:11 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Sean Marks: It was time for #Nets to move on from unhappy James Harden nypost.com/2022/02/11/sea… via @nypostsports teammate @PeterBotte8:26 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
After reading that ESPN article, James Harden undoubtedly could’ve handled things better, and he’ll catch a ton of flak for it.
I also do not understand blaming *him* over a certain other Nets star, and I do not blame him in the slightest for wanting out. – 8:10 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Man Tyrese Haliburton is having his James Harden “You effed up” post-trade game right now. – 8:02 PM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
The last few days featured a ton of NBA trades, with James Harden, Ben Simmons, Domantas Sabonis, CJ McCollum, Tyrese Haliburton, Kristaps Porzingis, etc. changing teams.
In this must-read article, @NekiasNBA graded every single deal: basketballnews.com/stories/gradin…7:56 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
James Harden gets a welcome video #Sixers pic.twitter.com/2Cgq2293Rf7:54 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
The #Sixers playing a James Harden teaser during a timeout. Safe to say the crowd liked it pic.twitter.com/QEVTrsMZWe7:53 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
They just showed a James Harden montage during the last timeout that ended with him wearing a No. 1 on the Jumbotron here in Philadelphia. Appears that will be his new number.
Ben Simmons will be wearing No. 10 in Brooklyn. – 7:53 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
James Harden highlight montage being played during the TV timeout to some loud cheers here – 7:52 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Using assist data back to the 1962-63 season, Trae Young is 10th all-time in 30+ points, 10+ assists games:
Oscar Robertson 227
James Harden 99
LeBron James 93
Russell Westbrook 83
Tiny Archibald 76
Jerry West 69
Magic Johnson 58
Allen Iverson 47
Isiah Thomas 45
Trae Young 44 – 7:34 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
The James Harden acquisition brings expectations to this team. Doc Rivers is putting the pressure on himself to lead this team to a championship this season. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/11/doc… via @SixersWire7:31 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers naturally updated their video intro, removing all clips of Simmons (there were a couple if you looked closely!), Curry and Drummond and changing the song (Foo Fighters’ Everlong). They’ll surely do it again once Harden plays a couple games in a Philly uniform. – 7:10 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Counter-report: James Harden didn’t exercise 2022-23 player option in conjunction with trade to 76ers nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/11/cou…7:06 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Teams like Milwaukee are looking over at [@Philadelphia 76ers] like…’we’ve got a new monster to look at.’”
@Sam Dekker tells @Rick Kamla and @adaniels33 he thinks the Sixers became a lot scarier with the trade for James Harden. pic.twitter.com/BO0UliVOmS6:59 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Updated #NBA column: With James Harden on board, how large is the #Sixers’ championship window? How about the next 3 postseasons? https://t.co/WCInvy4gST #76ers pic.twitter.com/RhjJ2LkmQN6:50 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly
The Sixers did very little of this last season: thats station 4 shooters beyond the arc, Ben top key. #Nets can initiate offense using a few of these sets before they go into their usual motion. Seth, Patty, KD, Kyrie, Joe, demand full FULL attention.
pic.twitter.com/2OAYKQiseI6:45 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
ICYMI, Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discussed the Lakers’ non-eventful trade deadline day, what happens next, Simmons-Harden, “Schröder part zwei” rumors, and more. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/nba…6:41 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I say this recognizing Philly might win a ton of games and do it very efficiently: Their games may turn into unwatchable free throw shooting contests. Embiid and Harden tend to live at the line. They might have the Sixers into the bonus 4-5 minutes into quarters some nights. – 6:31 PM

The Ringer @ringernba
💭 Analyzing the Harden-Simmons trade
💭 The viability of teams with a ‘Big Three’
💭 How the player empowerment era is affecting the league and fandom
#TheAnswer with @ChrisRyan77, @Seerat Sohi, and @Justin Verrier: open.spotify.com/episode/6mxCSU…6:26 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Ime Udoka, who spend the last two years coaching James Harden in Brooklyn and Ben Simmons in Philadelphia, on his personal reaction to yesterday’s Nets-Sixers… pic.twitter.com/cqKG2GNYv66:15 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers confirmed that James Harden wanted to play for him when the #Rockets were recruiting him two years ago.. “James has reached out to me several times about coaching him. So, now we have him,” Rivers said #Sixers5:37 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers:
-Safe to assume Sixers will continue to start Tyrese Maxey, use multiple ball handlers after James Harden trade
-Unsure when Harden will debut, status of his hamstring – 5:30 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers says no one can put more pressure on him than himself. “I’m in it to win.” Says the Sixers have enough, in his mind, to win a title now that they have Harden, but that they now have to do it. Says there’s a steep learning curve ahead to catch up to other contenders. – 5:27 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on his relationship with James Harden, who played with son Austin on the #Rockets: pic.twitter.com/SCtRDTqBx95:26 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Regarding potential for staggering with new group, Doc Rivers says they’ll likely be looking at best combination of duos to have on the floor at any given time, between the foursome of Embiid, Harden, Harris, and Maxey – 5:25 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Doc Rivers says adding James Harden to the @Philadelphia 76ers means starting him alongside Tyrese Maxey:
“It is safe to assume that for sure.” – 5:25 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers says Tyrese Maxey is going to start alongside James Harden in the backcourt once the Sixers have their team together. Says it’s too early to talk specifically about how Maxey will have to change his game — says it will take time on the court for that to be known. – 5:24 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers says that he isn’t sure when James Harden will return to the court. Doesn’t seem too concerned about his hamstring, though #Sixers5:21 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers said he doesn’t know when James Harden will be ready to play. – 5:20 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers’ reaction to the #Sixers landing James Harden pic.twitter.com/Wx3q6GKVuQ5:19 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on what he expects James Harden to bring: pic.twitter.com/YiphxvXmIt5:18 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets status report for tomorrow’s game: Curry (trade pending)-QUESTIONABLE
Drummond (trade pending)-QUESTIONABLE
Aldridge (left ankle sprain)-OUT
Claxton (left hamstring tightness)-OUT
Durant (left knee – MCL sprain)-OUT
Harris (left ankle surgery)-OUT
Simmons (not with team)-OUT – 5:13 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
As expected, James Harden and Paul Millsap are not with the team tonight, per #Sixers official. Both will miss tomorrow’s game too as they have to go through physicals – 5:06 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Lindy Waters III said he first attended a NBA game as an OKC Hornets game. He said he also came to thunder games when KD, Russ, and Harden ran the show.
Same, Lindy. – 4:42 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
How the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers found themselves hammering out a James Harden/Ben Simmons trade with the deadline looming on Thursday. Story for ESPN+ with @Ramona Shelburne: es.pn/3uL3exo4:31 PM

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Anyway, Harden’s fit in Philly is much more interesting to me than Simmons’ fit.
The push/pull of Harden’s ball-dominant PnR with Embiid’s post dominance. Harden adjusting to more pick-and-pop vs a rim runner. Harden on a D less inclined to switch. fun! theathletic.com/3123485/2022/0…4:28 PM

Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC
At DraftKings, the Sixers have been bet and lowered to +700 after the Harden-Simmons deal. And although still the favorites to win the NBA title, the Nets have been raised to +370 – 4:07 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
No James Harden tonight, but looking forward to this one in Philly. pic.twitter.com/L58XZFN2rt4:03 PM

The Ringer @ringernba
🏀 More pressure on Harden in Philly or Simmons in Brooklyn?
🏀 The Celtics’ trade for Derrick White
🏀 Porzingis for Dinwiddie and Bertans
#TheMismatch with @Chris Vernon and @Kevin O’Connor: open.spotify.com/episode/6Yu8IC…4:00 PM

Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne
The Nets asked James Harden if he was happy. “Don’t believe any of the rumors,” Harden would say. “If there’s a problem, you’ll hear from me directly.” As Thursday’s deadline approached, he finally told them—FaceTime to FaceTime. Story w/ ⁦@Adrian Wojnarowskiespn.com/nba/insider/in…3:52 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Normalcy isn’t really our thing, a Philadelphia 76ers story.
On Embiid being Hinkie’s Harden, on Morey getting the literal Harden to breathe new life into the franchise, and nutty path it took to get here.
dailysix.com/james-harden-a…3:49 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Sean Marks says James Harden didn’t feel Nets were right place for him to win: ‘The clock is ticking for him’
cbssports.com/nba/news/sean-…3:37 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
The Brooklyn Nets no longer needed to wait for Kevin Durant to get healthy, or for Kyrie Irving to get vaccinated, or for James Harden to make a decision about free agency.
It already seemed clear Brooklyn’s Big Three was never going to be what was hoped.
apnews.com/article/brookl…3:34 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
James Harden-Ben Simmons trade a unique in-season star swap between contenders nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/11/jam…3:10 PM

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
I spent yesterday doing a deep dive breakdown on how James Harden will fit in Philadelphia, and how Ben Simmons will fit in Brooklyn. Lots of video, lots of analysis on a deal that alters the landscape of the NBA dramatically: https://t.co/fCAlZFT2vE pic.twitter.com/u56H0WV7dI3:09 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: How much time do the #Sixers realistically have to win a championship with 32-year-old prolific scorer James Harden on the roster? https://t.co/WCInvy4gST pic.twitter.com/FGF2kwdbQM3:05 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: Nets general manager Sean Marks said Friday that while the decision to trade James Harden wasn’t easy, ultimately it was best for both Harden and the Nets to get a “fresh start.” es.pn/3sDUc2J2:58 PM

Ric Bucher @RicBucher
A Better Time and Deal for the 76ers to get James Harden shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… via @acast2:57 PM

Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss
Why did ESPN’s main NBA news breaker screw up the Harden/Simmons deal? ($) houseofstrauss.substack.com/p/adrian-wojna…2:46 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
“I think the reason James Harden started acting up was the moment the Nets let Kyrie Irving come back.”
@Chris Haynes and @Vincent Goodwill breakdown a wild trade deadline and how we got here with James Harden on the Nets.
Subscribe to Posted Up ➡️ https://t.co/vpIrkg5yvx pic.twitter.com/1N33WEigwr2:40 PM

The Ringer @ringernba
The Harden-Embiid duo, a promising young Pacers core, the confounding Porzingis deal, and more trade deadline takeaways
theringer.com/nba/2022/2/11/…2:22 PM

Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
We will be breaking down the Ben Simmons-James Harden trade on NBA Today. But Suns fans, make sure to tune in! And @Rjeff24 has something he wants to get off his chest regarding the Oklahoma City Thunder… see you at 3 ET! pic.twitter.com/ZDO8wn0rBQ2:11 PM

The Ringer @ringernba
Teaming up with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will help overcome Ben Simmons’s shortcomings as a scorer more than anyone he’s ever played with. @Kevin O’Connor explains on #TheVoidNBA: https://t.co/fSYVGQ7W78 pic.twitter.com/iEa0U1rXKn2:11 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Live with @George Karl. Come join us.
✅ Nuggets trade deadline
✅ Top 15 coaches list
✅ Harden, Simmons, Kristaps
✅ How do the Nuggets improve from here?
youtube.com/watch?v=a7z9OE…2:05 PM

Dave Mason @DeuceMason
So, the Lakers reached out to the Kings about a Hield-Westbrook trade package.
Post-trade deadline podcast with The Athletic’s @Sam Amick:
▫️Kings deadline moves
▫️Simmons-Harden
▫️What’s next for the Lakers?
🔊: https://t.co/42cPElNasF
📺: https://t.co/1hwTXfmUiz pic.twitter.com/jiTkCTGZpr1:55 PM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New video on how Ben Simmons fits with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets: – 1:29 PM

Joe Vardon @joevardon
‘It’s just the nature of the beast’: Brooklyn general manager Sean Marks talks James Harden trade, deflects tampering accusations against Sixers, acknowledges Kyrie’s vax status played into ‘frustration’ that led to mega deal ⁦@The Athletictheathletic.com/news/its-just-…1:20 PM

Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss
I’ll be discussing my article on Woj/Harden/Simmons tonight at 10 pm PST with @Amin Elhassan. Join us! houseofstrauss.substack.com/p/adrian-wojna… callin.com/link/ZVbRfGKtoM1:16 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell
“It’s two MVP-caliber players on top of what we have here already.” Tyrese Maxey was the first Sixer to publicly address the Harden-Simmons trade, and can’t wait to learn from one of the best scoring guards in NBA history. inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-…1:05 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Kyrie Irving was eager for Nets to trade James Harden nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/11/rep…1:02 PM

Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
My latest for @SInow: On the short-lived Harden-era Brooklyn Nets, who turned out to be one of the strangest cautionary tales in NBA history si.com/nba/2022/02/11…1:01 PM

Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss
Incoming: Woj Trades Away the Story (Why did ESPN NBA’s main news breaker screw up the Harden/Simmons deal?) houseofstrauss.substack.com/p/adrian-wojna…12:55 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Something it looks like I missed this morning in all the Harden chaos — Shake Milton is now questionable for tonight’s game vs. OKC. Getting him back would be a nice boost for Philly’s second unit – 12:42 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Brief James Harden/Sixers updates here, including confirmation of reporting this morning from @Kyle Neubeck.
Sixers with four games left before the All-Star break and it figures to be an interesting week:
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s…12:40 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly
Already reported by @Kyle Neubeck that James Harden is not expected to play this weekend, a source indicates the 10-time All-Star could even sit out the final four games before All-Star break, in order to let his left hamstring tightness resolve. – 12:33 PM

More on this storyline

Kyle Neubeck: Embiid says it’s disappointing that all the winning he and Simmons were able to do became secondary. “It’s unfortunate that i guess having his own team and being a star was more important” -via Twitter @KyleNeubeck / February 12, 2022

Rich Hoffman: Joel Embiid: “I mean, he’s James Harden.” “Sucks to lose some of my teammates. Seth did such a great job for us and Drum was as good as any backups we’ve had in Philly since I’ve been here. Sucks to lose them but it’s James Harden, one of the best players in the league, MVP.” pic.twitter.com/RgXDAylQ6f -via Twitter @rich_hofmann / February 12, 2022

Gina Mizell: Joel Embiid on the end of the Simmons saga: “I honestly don’t care, honestly. Like I always said, it’s unfortunate how everything happened. … Obviously, we didn’t get it done as far as winning in the playoffs. … -via Twitter @ginamizell / February 12, 2022

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Doping hearing to decide Russian skater's Olympic fate

    BEIJING (AP) — Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva’s right to compete in the women’s event at the Beijing Olympics will be decided at an urgent hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Both the World Anti-Doping Agency and the International Testing Agency — on behalf of the IOC — said Friday they would fight the decision by Russia’s anti-doping agency to allow the 15-year-old Valieva to skate. The Russian agency provisionally banned Valieva on Tuesday because she failed a doping test in D

  • Veteran running back William Powell returns to Ottawa Redblacks

    OTTAWA — Veteran American running back William Powell is back with the Ottawa Redblacks. Powell, 33, re-signed with Ottawa as a free agent Tuesday. He began his CFL career with the Redblacks (2015-18) before spending the last two seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Powell ran 168 times for 733 yards (4.4-yard average) and three touchdowns in 2021. That broke his streak of three straight 1,000-yard rushing seasons, including a career-high 1,362 yards in 2018. Ottawa also signed receiver Da

  • Column: Shiffrin's disappointment stirs lessons from Biles

    BEIJING (AP) — When Mikaela Shiffrin careened off the course, another expected gold medal slipping away before she hardly got started, the announcers from NBC let her have it. “One of the bigger shockers in Olympic alpine skiing history,” play-by-play man Dan Hicks bellowed. “Almost a rookie mistake,” analyst Ted Ligety, a two-time gold medalist himself, chimed in harshly. The cameras homed in on Shiffrin, who clicked out of her skis and plopped down on the artificial snow — head bowed, arms res

  • 31M Americans to bet on Super Bowl, gambling group estimates

    ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A record 31.5 million Americans plan to bet on this year's Super Bowl, according to estimates released Tuesday by the gambling industry's national trade group. The American Gaming Association forecasts that over $7.6 billion will be wagered on pro football's championship game set for Sunday. Both the amount of people planning to bet (up 35% from last year) and the estimated amount of money being bet (up 78% from last year) are new records. Bettors include people making

  • Karlsson, Smith notch goal and assist as Knights beat Oilers 4-0

    EDMONTON — Starting their backup goalie against his old club turned out to be a pretty good move for the Las Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. Goalie Laurent Brossoit made 28 saves for his third career shutout as the Golden Knights won their third straight, blanking the Edmonton Oilers 4-0. “I definitely was juiced up to play this one. I don’t think I’ve won against Edmonton since moving on from them so it felt nice to win, and to get the shutout, it meant even more,” Brossoit said. “I feel like

  • Max Parrot says teammate Mark McMorris 'apologized for his non-sportsmanship'

    No bad blood between the medal-winning Canadian snowboarders after some candid comments about officiating in Beijing.

  • NBA Prospect Watch: Marquette's Lewis making a rapid rise

    Marquette's surprise rise in the Big East coincides with the ascent of Justin Lewis. The redshirt freshman has more than doubled his scoring average from last season and ranks among the Big East leaders in several statistical categories. He has gone from under the radar to potential NBA draft pick if he decides to turn pro this year. “Justin Lewis is a guy that really intrigues me,” Field of 68 Media Network founder Rob Dauster said. “He’s a strong, physical, 6-foot-7 wing that has a 7-foot-2 wi

  • Olympics Live: Germany sweeps luge golds with team relay

    BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics: ___ Germany has swept the gold medals in luge’s four events at the Beijing Games. The Germans won the team relay Thursday night, holding off Austria and Latvia for the victory. Natalie Geisenberger won the women’s gold, Johannes Ludwig the men’s gold, and Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt the doubles gold. They then teamed up to take the relay by less than one-tenth of a second over Austria. The U.S. was seventh, with the team of Chris Mazdzer

  • Beijing punishes traders in Olympic souvenir crackdown

    BEIJING (AP) — Police are punishing Chinese traders for cashing in by reselling scarce dolls of Olympics mascot Bing Dwen Dwen at up to 10 times retail price. Buyers stood in line overnight in freezing weather and emptied store shelves after the Winter Games opened Feb. 4. News reports say factory employees were called back from their Lunar New Year holiday to make more panda mascots. Three people in Beijing were sentenced to unspecified “administrative penalties” for reselling souvenirs at pric

  • US snowboard coach, rider being investigated for misconduct

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — U.S. Ski & Snowboard is investigating allegations that longtime Olympic coach Peter Foley took naked pictures of female athletes and that Olympic snowboard racer Hagen Kearney used racist language to provoke a teammate. Former snowboardcross rider Callan Chythlook-Sifsof, a member of the 2010 Olympic team, wrote in an Instagram post that in addition to taking the photos, Foley had made inappropriate comments, and that Kearney repeatedly used the N-word to "intentionally

  • Five To Know: Dubois crashes into final and medals

    BEIJING — SILVER CRASHES INTO FINAL Speedskater Steven Dubois battled his way to a photo-finish silver medal in a packed, 10-man field in the men's 1,500-metre short-track event. The 24-year-old from Terrebonne, Que. had crashed in his semifinal, but was advanced to the A final when 2018 silver medalist Sjinkie Kneght of the Netherlands was penalized. "My strategy was to go to the front (and) slow down a little bit because I didn't want to pull the whole race. Then one of the skaters did an outs

  • Significance of unexpected Olympic opportunity not lost on Canada's men's hockey team

    Landon Ferraro originally intended on following the path blazed by his father Ray and enjoying a long, successful career in the National Hockey League just like his old man. Like for so many of us, the game plan in Landon's head failed to pan out. A rash of lower-body injuries limited the 2009 second-round (32nd overall) draft pick to just 77 career NHL appearances with Detroit, Boston and Minnesota. Now playing in Cologne, Germany, Landon had given up on his childhood dream of playing for Canad

  • Disgruntled Beijing gold medallist calls for changes in snowboarding officiating

    Ayumu Hirano may have won gold in the Beijing Olympics, but he still has something to say about the snowboarding officiating.

  • Simons has 29 and Blazers rally for 107-105 win over Lakers

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Anfernee Simons scored 29 points and the Portland Trail Blazers snapped a six-game losing streak with a 107-105 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night. Jusuf Nurkic added 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Blazers, who kept it close through the first three quarters before rallying in the fourth — despite a roster depleted by a flurry of recent trades. LeBron James had 30 points for the Lakers, who didn’t have Russell Westbrook because of lower back tightness.

  • Canada wins bronze in freestyle skiing as mixed team aerials makes Olympic debut

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China — Canada's Marion Thenault and Miha Fontaine stood at the bottom of the aerials hill, looking up at their teammate Lewis Irving. For the Canadians to win a medal in mixed team aerials, they needed Irving to stick the landing on the team's final jump and lift their score above Switzerland's in the event's final four. Irving started his approach, committed to a back-double-full-full-full, hit the jump and went airborne. Moments later, Canada had clinched a medal in the first-eve

  • Coroner: Ex-ballplayer Jeremy Giambi took his own life

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The death of former major leaguer Jeremy Giambi was a suicide, the office of the Los Angeles County medical examiner-coroner said Friday. Giambi, 47, died Wednesday at his parents' home in suburban Claremont. The cause of death was a gunshot wound, according to the coroner's online case records. A brother of five-time All-Star Jason Giambi, Jeremy Giambi spent six seasons in the major leagues as an outfielder and first baseman with Kansas City (1998-99), Oakland (2000-02), Phi

  • Over COVID, Meyers Taylor gets Olympic bobsled training runs

    BEIJING (AP) — U.S. bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor has, finally, made it to the Olympic track. The worst of her coronavirus scare that started with a positive test on Jan. 29 is behind her — she’s testing negative now, as are her husband and young son — and the three-time Olympic medalist was able to participate in the first official session of women’s monobob training on Thursday. “We’ve seen a lot of people struggle to clear the tests, so I really wasn’t sure what would happen,” Meyers Taylor

  • Harden to miss fourth straight game Thursday in Washington

    NEW YORK (AP) — James Harden will miss a fourth straight game Thursday when Brooklyn visits the Washington Wizards — assuming he is still on the Nets. Coach Steve Nash has said the Nets won't trade the All-Star guard before the trade deadline on Thursday afternoon, though there continues to be speculation Brooklyn could weigh a deal with Harden able to become a free agent this summer. The Nets have lost nine straight games and Harden has missed the last three with left hamstring tightness. He ba

  • Schouten wins 2nd Olympic gold, completes distance sweep

    BEIJING (AP) — Irene Schouten of the Netherlands completed a speedskating sweep of the women’s distance events at the Beijing Games, setting another Olympic record Thursday with a victory in the 5,000 meters. Schouten won the 3,000 on Saturday, also setting an Olympic mark on the opening day of speedskating at the Ice Ribbon oval. She was even more dominant in the longest women’s race with a winning time of 6 minutes, 43.51 seconds. That took down the 20-year-old Olympic mark held by Germany’s C

  • US beats out China to win mixed aerials Olympic debut

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — A trio of Americans won gold in the Olympics’ first mixed team aerials event Thursday, giving the United States its first medals in the freestyle skiing discipline in a dozen years. Ashley Caldwell, Christopher Lillis and Justin Schoenefeld all earned their first Winter Games medals. Lillis’ back double full-full-double full was given the highest score of any trick in the finals, and the U.S. gold was assured when Schoenefeld followed with a clean back double full-full-