Sixers' Joel Embiid suffers sinus fracture vs. Pacers, will be evaluated over weekend

Embiid was struck in the face by Indiana's Bennedict Mathurin just before halftime

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid left Friday's game after being struck in the face by the Indiana Pacers' Bennedicut Mathurin. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Joel Embiid suffered a sinus fracture during the Philadelphia 76ers' matchup with the Indiana Pacers on Friday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported. He will evaluated further over the weekend.

The Pacers eventually won the game, 121–107, but most questions concerned Embiid's condition immediately afterward.

Embiid was injured during Indiana's final possession of the first half. With 18.4 seconds remaining, Tyrese Haliburton missed a layup and Bennedict Mathurin jumped into the lane for an offensive rebound. As he landed on the court, Mathurin's left arm hit Embiid on the right side of his face.

Joel Embiid got up and walked to the locker room with a few seconds left to play in the first half, was hit in the face by the arm of Bennedict Mathurin here. pic.twitter.com/2gLajNwgny — Erin Grugan (@eringrugan) December 14, 2024

Embiid fell to the floor as play continued down the court and a trainer came out to check on him. He remained lying down, clearly concerned about the area around his eye. Embiid has previously sustained orbital bone fractures in both the left and right side of his face. (He suffered the right-side fracture and a concussion in 2022 after being hit by Pascal Siakam's elbow.)

So it seems understandable that Embiid would immediately be concerned by any hard impact to that area of his face. Trainer Kevin Johnson also appeared to be checking for any sort of eye injury, in addition to signs of a fracture.

Joel Embiid has been ruled out with injury vs. Pacers



He will undergo further testing after 'impact to right side of face' pic.twitter.com/K0E7jrYB4F — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 14, 2024

Embiid did not return after halftime, finishing with 12 points, four rebounds and five assists in 17 minutes of play. Following the game, Sixers coach Nick Nurse told reporters that Embiid was being tested for possible fractures in his facial area.