Sixers confident in re-signing Guerschon Yabusele during free agency

The 76ers were reluctant to part ways with Guerschon Yabusele ahead of last Thursday’s NBA trade deadline. With that in mind, they made the necessary transactions to prioritize re-signing him in free agency this summer. “I don’t think you can ever be confident in an unrestricted free agent, but we feel very good,” president of basketball operations Daryl Morey said. “We love him. We just freed up more with [Caleb Martin’s] contract going out; we freed up more room for the future. So we feel very good about retaining Yabu.”

Source: The Philadelphia Inquirer

Adam Aaronson @SixersAdam

Will be interesting to see how the Sixers' backup center rotation shakes out, particularly because Guerschon Yabusele is coming off the bench with Justin Edwards starting. - 2:06 PM

Keith Pompey: Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey said the team feels really good about retaining Yabu next season. -via x.com / February 7, 2025

Andre Drummond and Eric Gordon, meanwhile, are two more Sixers veterans who continue to attract trade interest from playoff-bound teams along with Yabusele. -via marcstein.substack.com / February 5, 2025

The Knicks have talked to teams about their big men in the weeks/days leading up to the trade deadline. In addition to Washington’s Jonas Valanciunas, the Knicks also checked in on Guerschon Yabusele in Philadelphia and Daniel Theis in New Orleans, per people familiar with the matter. -via SportsNet New York / February 4, 2025

