Sixers assistant coach Dave Joerger steps away from post after cancer diagnosis

Joerger joined the Sixers in 2020. (Photo by Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach Dave Joerger, previously the head coach for the Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings, announced Saturday he will step away from his position after being diagnosed with "a treatable form of cancer."

Joerger said he planned to rejoin the team after completing the treatment process.

In his statement, Joerger stressed the importance of self-evaluation and early detection of cancer, thanking his medical team the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center and the Sixers organization for their support. Joerger went as far as recording a podcast with ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski to help spread awareness.

your battle is our battle, coach.❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/A3trLwhBOc — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) November 14, 2021

The 47-year-old Joerger joined the Sixers last season as an assistant under Doc Rivers, who also released a statement expressing his support for the coach. Sixers managing owner Josh Harris also released a statement praising Joerger.

Before his time in Philadelphia, Joerger spent three season each with the Grizzlies and Kings, holding a 245-247 career record.