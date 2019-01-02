Sixers' Jimmy Butler: 'I'll be done with this game before I’m 35'

Jimmy Butler knows his career has an expiration date.

While speaking to reporters ahead of the 76ers' 119-113 win over the Clippers on Tuesday, the 29-year-old star was asked how he thinks he’ll be able to perform at 35 and was candid with his response.

“I don’t plan on playing this game when I’m 35 years old,” Butler said, via the Philadelphia Inquirer . “So I’m not even worried about that. I’ll be done with this game before I’m 35.”

So does that mean he'll play until 35 or could he be done sooner? Butler wouldn't specify.

“That’s between me and whatever I tell myself later on,” he said. “But, I’m telling you right now, 35, I’m trying to be done before then.”

Butler was acquired by Philadelphia in a trade with the Timberwolves on Nov. 21 and his stint with the Sixers has started better than expected.

While he has averaged 31.7 minutes in 21 games with the Sixers, the lowest since he averaged 26 minutes in his second year with the Bulls, he is averaging 18 points and 3.2 assists in that time.

Despite past problems with teammates, Butler also appears to be clicking well with young stars Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.