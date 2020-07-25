A's outfielders Khris Davis and Tony Kemp raise fists during national anthem

Oakland Athletics outfielders Khris Davis and Tony Kemp joined the growing list of Major League Baseball players to show support for Black Lives Matter and other causes aiming to bring attention to racial and social injustices in our society.

Though unlike previous demonstrations in MLB, Davis and Kemp did not kneel before or during the national anthem. Instead, they raised their fists in a show of support and solidarity as the anthem played at the Oakland Coliseum.

No A’s players kneeled but Tony Kemp and Khris Davis held their right fist in the air during the anthem. pic.twitter.com/RRenx6ctE1 — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) July 25, 2020

Davis and Kemp, who are both African-American, were the only two A’s players to protest during the national anthem. Across the field, several players from the Los Angeles Angels — including All-Star shortstop Andrelton Simmons — knelt during the anthem.

Justin Upton, Brian Goodwin, Andrelton Simmons, Keynan Middleton, and Noe Ramirez were among the Angels kneeling during the national anthem pic.twitter.com/KAwHkF6FYt — Eric Stephen (@ericstephen) July 25, 2020

Six Mariners players raise fist

In another show of solidarity, Kyle Lewis, J.P. Crawford, Shed Long Jr., Mallex Smith, Dee Gordon and Justus Sheffield of the Seattle Mariners stood side by side and raised their fists during the national anthem in Houston.

Tim Anderson and Jose Abreu were among the White Sox players to take a knee. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The Chicago White Sox made a strong statement on opening day. Prior to the team’s first game of the season, six players — including batting champ Tim Anderson and All Star Lucas Giolito — took a knee during the national anthem.

They were joined by Jose Abreu, Edwin Encarnacion, Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert. Two coaches — Joe McEwing and Daryl Boston — also took a knee.

White Sox Tim Anderson, Jose Abreu, Edwin Encarnacion, Eloy Jimenez, Luis Robert, Lucas Giolito and coaches Joe McEwing and Daryl Boston knelt during the anthem. Manager Rick Renteria and Yoan Moncada had hands on Anderson's shoulders. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) July 25, 2020

Both Anderson and Giolito have been vocal about supporting Black Lives Matter. Giolito posted a statement in May stating, “It’s time to do better.” Giolito also went after a fan who took issue with Giolito’s message. Anderson has stated he has no intention to stick to sports, as racial injustice and police brutality are “bigger than baseball.”

White Sox not the only team to take a knee

While both the New York Yankees and Washington Nationals took a knee for a racial injustice demonstration on opening night, no player from either team remained kneeling during the national anthem. In the later game, Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts knelt during the national anthem. Betts was joined by four members of the San Francisco Giants, including manager Gabe Kapler. Two Tampa Bay Rays coaches — Ozzie Timmons and Rodney Linares — also knelt.

Here are some of the sites from Friday's league-wide demonstrations.

We applaud our players for using their platform to speak out about systemic racism. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/dam9IdzbZX — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 24, 2020

