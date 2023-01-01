Six or out? Watch Michael Neser's extraordinary catch that has divided cricket

Michael Neser - Big Bash

Michael Neser's extraordinary juggling boundary catch in the Big Bash League on Sunday divide opinion worldwide over whether it was a legitimate dismissal or a six with even Neser seemingly unsure which way the umpires were going to lean.

When Jordan Silk sliced Mark Steketee high towards the extra-cover boundary at the Gabba during Sydney Sixers' game with Brisbane Heat, Neser took the catch and stumbled over the rope.

As he did so, he tried to flick the ball back within bounds but succeeded in only diverting it further over the boundary where he was forced to pat it back to the other side of the rope, making sure he made contact with the ball with his feet in the air before taking the catch.

The TV umpire checked the dismissal and decided it was out because Neser's feet had not touched the ground beyond the rope when he had the ball in hand.

Neser told 7Cricket: "I knew [Matt] Renshaw did it a couple of years ago. I didn't know if they had changed the rules so I thought I would give it a crack. Thankfully they didn't change the rules."

Outrageous catch from Michael Neser 😱



The catch sparked an argument about the laws of the game, with many people believing it was a six and not the end of Silk's 41 off 23 balls in the Sixers' pursuit of 225.

England seamer Kate Cross tweeted: "I don't understand how this has been given out."

However, Australia all-rounder Chris Green tweeted: "Unbelievable catch! Huge moment in the game from Neser."

The law states a catch is legitimate if a fielder catches the ball after it has crossed the boundary in the air, provided that the fielder is not grounded on contact with the ball.

The Sixers went on to lose by 15 runs at the Gabba.

I get why people think Neser’s catch shouldn’t be allowed but I challenge you to try timing a catch with your feet off the ground not once but twice in a row. — daniel norcross (@norcrosscricket) January 1, 2023

