Six-time WRC champion Ogier to test Extreme E car in advisory role

Ogier to test Extreme E car in new advisory role

The Extreme E electric off-road series will call on Citroen driver and six-time World Rally champion Sebastien Ogier to help advise the new championship on sporting matters.

Ogier, who is currently second in the World Rally Championship in his first season back with Citroen, will also serve as a brand ambassador.

A release issued by the series said he will "advise and support on everything from the sporting and technical regulations to potential event locations and the design evolution of the Extreme E E-SUV during its extensive testing and development programme".

Ogier is set to drive the car before it is delivered to teams in March next year.

"I was at the Goodwood Festival of Speed [July 5-7] and saw the car for the very first time," said Ogier.

"It was awesome to finally see it and I can't wait to get working with the Extreme E team.

"The sporting aspect is compelling with Extreme E and the head-to-head format is always thrilling - it's like what we see with the [super] special stages in rallying, which the fans always love.

"I will be working hand-in-hand with the series' organisers and partners to make sure we deliver the best experience for the fans and the most engaging challenge for drivers, too.

"With the racing spectacle will come the ability to raise awareness among a huge, global audience of the issues that face many environments around the world due to climate change and human interference.

"I am sure it can be a powerful tool in driving change and behaviours - and that notion is something very close to my heart."

Alejandro Agag, the founder and CEO of the ABB FIA Formula E championship that will operate the new off-road series, said it was an "honour" to have Ogier involved.

"Sebastien is among the most talented drivers in the history of motorsport and rallying," said Agag.

"Counting on his input, support and advice throughout the development of Extreme E will prove to be invaluable.

"We couldn't have a better man on-board.

"Having Sebastien involved from this early stage is truly an honour and a huge endorsement of what we're doing with the series."

A flurry of teams have recently revealed their intent to compete in Extreme E, with Formula E outfits HWA, Venturi and ABT Sportsline all announcing programmes.

