Six-time world snooker champion Reardon dies aged 91

Ray Reardon won six world titles between 1970 and 1978 [Getty Images]

Former world snooker champion Ray Reardon has died at the age of 91.

The Welshman, who had previously been diagnosed with cancer, died on Friday evening, his wife Carol said.

Reardon dominated snooker in the 1970s, claiming six world titles between 1970 and 1978.

Nicknamed 'Dracula' because of his distinctive widow's peak hairstyle, he became a star as the game enjoyed a television boom.

He won the first Pot Black series on BBC Two in 1969 and was made an MBE in the 1985 Queen's Birthday honours.

Reardon retired in 1991 aged 58 and later worked as a consultant for Ronnie O'Sullivan, helping him win the world title in 2004.

In 2016 the trophy awarded to the winner of the Welsh Open was named the Ray Reardon Trophy in his honour.

Welshman Mark Williams, a three-time world champion, told the World Snooker Tour: "Ray is one of the best sportspeople ever from Wales, and the best snooker player.

"He's one of the reasons why a lot of us started playing. He put snooker on the map, alongside Alex Higgins, Jimmy White and Steve Davis.

"Anyone playing now owes them a lot because they brought popularity to the game. He is a real inspiration."

Six-time World Championship finalist Jimmy White said he was "gutted" at the death of his "close friend".

He described Reardon as a "class act" and "a giant of the game", adding: "Rest in peace mate."

Four-time world champion Mark Selby said Reardon was "a legend", while commentator and former player John Virgo said it was "an honour to have known... a true great of our game".

Dennis Taylor, the 1985 world champion, said he "had the pleasure of travelling around the world with a true gentleman".

Stuart Bingham, world champion in 2015, said it was "one of the proudest moments receiving the Welsh Open trophy from the legend himself" in 2017.