Six teens injured after pickup truck crashes, overturns Saturday in Clay County

Six teenagers were injured after a vehicle overturned Saturday morning on a highway in Clay County, according to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The 18-year-old driver of the 2007 RAM 1500 lost control of the truck around 11:55 a.m. and ran off the right side of northbound Interstate 35 near 128th Street. Then the pickup truck struck an embankment and overturned, struck another embankment and landed on its top, officials said.

Three passengers, ages 15, 16 and 17, were taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The driver and two other passengers, ages 14 and 17, had minor injuries.