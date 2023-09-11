Six new teams join the N.C. high school football statewide rankings

Six new teams are into the N.C. high school football rankings from The Charlotte Observer and News & Observer of Raleigh this week.

The rankings are broken down by class and include public and private school teams.

▪ In the 4A public school rankings, former state champion Chambers is the only new team. The Cougars have won two straight games after a season-opening loss to Benedictine (GA). They go into the poll this week at No. 7.

▪ In 3A, Eastern Alamance joins at No. 10, and two teams join in 2A: No. 9 Northeastern and No. 10 Nash Central.

▪ In the private polls, Community Christian is in the 8-man poll at No. 10. And in the 11-man poll, High Point Christian is in at No. 6.

▪ The rankings are put together by Chris Hughes, 47, who has been going to N.C. high school football games since 1979. He began coaching high school football in 1998 and began covering the sport professionally in 2002 when he launched a statewide website. In 2007, he started CarolinaPreps.com, when he began to do football rankings. Hughes, who has also done color commentary for Shrine Bowl broadcasts, has visited every school stadium in North Carolina.

NCHSAA 4A

Rank School Record Prev. 1 Grimsley (3-0) 1 2 Butler (3-1) 5 3 Weddington (3-1) 2 4 East Forsyth (3-0) 3 5 Rolesville (3-1) 9 6 Leesville Road (4-0) 6 7 Chambers (2-1) NR 8 Mallard Creek (1-2) 4 9 Hough (2-1) 7 10 Cleveland (3-0) 8

NCHSAA 3A

Rank School Record Prev. 1 Dudley (3-0) 1 2 Crest (3-0) 2 3 Kings Mountain (3-0) 3 4 West Charlotte (3-0) 4 5 Seventy-First (3-0) 5 6 Northern Nash (4-0) 6 7 Scotland (4-0) 7 8 East Lincoln (3-0) 8 9 North Brunswick (3-0) 9 10 Eastern Alamance (4-0) NR

NCHSAA 2A

Rank School Record Prev. 1 Clinton (4-0) 1 2 Salisbury (4-0) 2 3 Forest Hills (4-0) 5 4 Monroe (3-1) 7 5 East Duplin (4-0) 6 6 Reidsville (3-1) 4 7 Burns (2-2) 9 8 John A. Holmes (2-0) 8 9 Northeastern (3-0) NR 10 Nash Central (4-0) NR

NCHSAA 1A

Rank School Record Prev. 1 Mount Airy (4-0) 1 2 Tarboro (4-0) 2 3 Robbinsville (4-0) 3 4 Swain County (4-0) 4 5 Mitchell (4-0) 5 6 Murphy (2-1) 6 7 Draughn (3-1) 10 8 Thomasville (3-1) 8 9 Mountain Island Charter (3-0) 7 10 Mountain Heritage (2-2) 9

NCISAA 8-Man

No. School Rec. Prev. 1 Wayne Christian (3-1) 1 2 Halifax Academy (3-0) 2 3 Arednell Parrott (2-1) 3 4 John Paul II (3-0) 4 5 Faith Christian (2-1) 6 6 Rocky Mount Academy (2-2) 8 7 Cary Christian (2-2) 7 8 St. David’s (2-0) 10 9 Lawrence Academy (1-2) 5 10 Community Christian (2-2) NR

NCISAA