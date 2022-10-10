Six supermarket shopping hacks to save you money

Hannah Twiggs
·4 min read
Be on your guard against ‘special offers’ and resist temptation by heading only to the aisles you know you need (Getty/iStock)
Be on your guard against ‘special offers’ and resist temptation by heading only to the aisles you know you need (Getty/iStock)

With so many people looking for solutions to combat rising prices and stretched budgets, we all need to start thinking outside the box when it comes to how we plan, shop and cook at home.

Our first thought is often to cut back – cooking up more basic dishes that cost less – and not to explore the food we love without compromise.

“There’s a wealth of tools for tracking how much we spend on food shopping but nobody tracks how much food (and therefore money) we throw away,” says Ben Ebbrell, chef and cofounder of Sorted Food, a YouTube channel and food community dedicated to this exact cause.

“Half a bell pepper that’s become floppy costs 25p, quarter of a wrinkled cucumber 15p, two chicken breasts that went out of date equals £3+. It all adds up... yet nobody actually does add it up!”

Research shows that 70 per cent of all food waste in the UK happens at home, equating to £14bn worth of wasted food ever year. Meal planning apps like Sorted’s Sidekick, which publishes recipe packs that share ingredients between them, helps home cooks start thinking like a chef who’s running a restaurant that needs to make a profit, serve up delicious food, spend less and minimise food waste.

“Even with the best meal planning intentions, when most of us go shopping we have a list of ingredients to buy that we use across individual dishes, but often this means we still end up with leftover food that ultimately ends up in the bin,” says Sorted co-founder Jamie Spafford.

“That’s not to mention all the supermarket ‘special offers’ that tempt us into buying food we don’t need. For example, take a curry recipe that requires 100g of spinach that the supermarket only sells in 200g bags; the spare 100g usually ends up at the back of the fridge and then in the bin.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sorted Food (@sortedfood)

Here’s the chefs at Sorted’s favourite money-saving hacks to help take the strain out of everyday meal planning and shopping.

How to shop smart and avoid scams in the supermarket

  • Be aware that essentials like bread and milk are put at the back of a store, which means you have to walk past everything else to get to them – be on your guard and resist temptation by heading only to the aisles you know you need.

  • Aisle ends with big offers means you’re more likely to pick up something you hadn’t planned to – try to look past these offers if the items aren’t on your shopping list.

  • The ‘Power aisle’ at the front of a supermarket is packed full of seasonal/trending items that might not be in your plans to purchase – avoid these if you can, and turn left when you enter the shop, not right.

  • More expensive/branded items are kept at eye-level on the shelves – make sure you look up and down to see if there are any better value items you can go for. Check the per kg/100g price to see how prices compare if the packets are different sizes.

  • Complementary products are kept next to each other to tempt you to buy more – try to stick to what is on your list.

  • Cheaper prices are only available to card holders – make sure you’re signed up to the right store cards to get these offers, but be wary of the clever “offers” you will be sent to lure you into buying more.

How to make your food go further at home

  • Make a plan – know what you’re going to cook on each day and buy only the ingredients you need, rather than going shopping and picking up things that “look nice” or “are on offer” but don’t necessarily go together to form meals.

  • Shopping online removes your ability to browse and be tempted by things you don’t need. BOGOF offers always seem like great value, but if you don’t need two of the same item, there’s a chance it’ll go to waste.

  • Don’t buy something fresh unless you know how you’re going to use it before it goes off. This is where use by dates can be your friend or foe!

  • If you can afford it and have places to store it, buy in larger sizes – it’ll work out cheaper in the long run.

  • Make more than you need: batch cooking meals will always work out cheaper and be more time efficient. Lots of meals can be frozen and used at a later date.

  • Think about what you’re going to cook and when. Can you make use of “reduced” items that have a shorter shelf life?

  • Shop seasonally: it’ll be cheaper to buy fruit/veg/salad that is in season right now.

  • Herbs don’t do too well in the plastic bags they are sold in. Try and use them up quickly or wrap them in damp J Cloths to extend their shelf life.

You can find out more about Sorted and their recipe planning app Sidekick on the website, sortedfood.com.

Latest Stories

  • Senators' Stutzle, Canadiens' Caufield among NHLers set for breakout seasons

    Whether they're looking for a new contract or trying to emerge from a sophomore slump, every season there are young players who shine across the NHL. Here's a look at seven athletes poised for breakout seasons. COLE CAUFIELD, MONTREAL CANADIENS Heading into last season, Caufield was a favourite to win the Calder Trophy as the league's top rookie. But, his campaign got off to a disastrous start with just one goal in his first 30 games and the right-winger was demoted to the American Hockey League

  • The AFC after 4 weeks: 3 teams are a cut above the rest

    While a number of squads are still trying to find their identity and put up consistent results, there are three teams that have separated from the pack as the AFC's top contenders.

  • Canadian women post comfortable 41-5 win over Japan to open Rugby World Cup campaign

    WHANGAREI, New Zealand — Canada ran in seven tries to open its Women's Rugby World Cup campaign with a comfortable 41-5 win over Japan on Saturday, reeling off 36 straight points to snap an early 5-5 tie at Northland Events Centre. The bigger Canadian forwards had the advantage in the scrum and lineout, used the driving maul to gain metres at will and pressured the Japanese at the breakdown. The Canadian backs, meanwhile, kicked effectively for territory. But coach Kevin Rouet will no doubt want

  • Senators beat familiar Canadiens 3-2 in overtime

    BOUCTOUCHE, N.B. — It seemed fitting, if not cruel, that the Montreal Canadiens would lose their final game of the NHL pre-season to the Ottawa Senators. The Canadiens, who lost 3-2 to the Senators in overtime on Saturday, went 0-8 in the pre-season with four of the losses against the Senators, all by one goal. Drake Batherson scored at 2:45 of overtime to give the Senators their third win over the Canadiens in the past five days. Derick Brassard and Scott Sabourin also scored for Ottawa, which

  • Vancouver Whitecaps looks to Stephanie Labbé, new GM of women's programs, to renew club's image

    The Vancouver Whitecaps are hoping the hiring of former national team goalkeeper Stephanie Labbé will not only improve the club's image but will be a step toward building a women's professional soccer league in Canada. The 35-year-old recently retired Olympic gold and bronze medalist was introduced on Thursday in the new position of general manager of Whitecaps women's programs. Labbé took the opportunity to address a damning report on sexual misconduct and abuse in U.S. women's soccer and the N

  • Canada blends experience and youth in roster for Americas Rugby Trophy competition

    Toronto Arrows flanker Lucas Rumball leads Canada's 32-man roster for the new Americas Rugby Trophy competition scheduled for later this month in Brazil. The three-country developmental tournament, whose matches are not considered to have full test status, also features Brazil and Chile. Canada opens against Chile on Oct. 21 before facing Brazil on Oct. 26, with both matches in Mogi das Cruzes, some 65 kilometres east of Sao Paulo. At test level, the Canadians are ranked 23rd in the world while

  • DeRozan leads Bulls in 115-98 pre-season win over Raptors

    TORONTO — A busy and competitive summer has Canadian Dalano Banton more confident and comfortable in his second Toronto Raptors training camp. The 22-year-old from the Toronto neighbourhood of Rexdale scored 11 points and was as impressive on defence in his 17 minutes in the Raptors 115-98 pre-season loss to the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. After the Raptors early exit from the playoffs, Banton played in the NBA summer league in Las Vegas and for Canada at the FIBA AmeriCup in Brazil and worked out

  • Injuries hit Toronto FC hard ahead of MLS regular-season finale in Philadelphia

    Toronto FC will be without at least four starters, including Italians Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito, for Sunday's MLS regular-season finale at the Philadelphia Union. Insigne and Criscito are both out with lower body injuries, according to the team's injury report released Saturday. Midfielder Jonathan Osorio (neurological dysfunction) and suspended fullback Richie Laryea are also unavailable. Italian winger Federico Bernardeschi (lower body) is listed as questionable. Midfielder Kosi Th

  • Hockey N.S. cuts off funding to Hockey Canada amid scandal

    Hockey Nova Scotia says it is suspending the transfer of players fees to the national ice hockey body amid allegations the fees were used to pay for sexual abuse settlements. A statement released after an emergency meeting of the Hockey Nova Scotia board of directors Thursday, reads that the provincial organization "has lost confidence in Hockey Canada's senior leadership," and that change is needed at the highest level of the governing body. "Therefore, Hockey Nova Scotia is formally suspending

  • Canucks crush Coyotes 4-0 in final pre-season test

    VANCOUVER — Newcomer Andrei Kuzmenko scored a goal and added an assist while goaltender Thatcher Demko stopped seven shots for the shutout as the Vancouver Canucks wrapped up their NHL pre-season with a 4-0 win over the Arizona Coyotes Friday night. Bo Horvat, Dakota Joshua and Elias Pettersson also scored for the Canucks, who ended the pre-season with a 2-3-2 record. Vancouver’s first exhibition win came Wednesday night against Edmonton in Abbotsford, B.C. The Coyotes (0-5-1) wrap up their exhi

  • Can Precious Achiuwa build off impressive second half of 2021-22 season?

    Amit Mann and Esfandiar Baraheni discuss the role of Precious Achiuwa in the Raptors' offence and what kind of per-game averages fans can expect. Full episode projecting the per-game stats for Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam and more is available on the Raptors Over Everything podcast feed and on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Ewart Shadoff finally wins on LPGA Tour in her 246th attempt

    CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — Jodi Ewart Shadoff is finally an LPGA Tour winner in her 246th start, closing with a 1-under 71 in a nervy final round Sunday for a one-shot victory in the LPGA Mediheal Championship. Ewart Shadoff went wire-to-wire at The Saticoy Club, and the final round felt more like a roller coaster. The 34-year-old from England started with a four-shot lead, and that was gone by the time she made the turn. Paula Reto of South Africa had four birdies and took the lead when Ewart Sha

  • Senators win third straight over Canadiens behind Stutzle's three-point effort

    GANDER, N.L. — Tim Stutzle recorded a goal and two assists as the Ottawa Senators won their third consecutive game over the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 Thursday in pre-season action at the Steele Community Centre in Gander, N.L. Drake Batherson opened the scoring just 38 seconds into the game, followed by a Brady Tkachuk goal under eight minutes later as Ottawa (4-3) took an early 2-0 lead. Kaiden Guhle put Montreal (0-6-1) on the board 12:23 into the first period to cut the deficit. In the second, K

  • Canadian women look to extend winning streak against World Cup-bound Morocco

    Ignoring World Cup-bound Morocco's modest world ranking of No. 76, Canada coach Bev Priestman expects her seventh-ranked squad to be tested by the Atlas Lionesses on Monday. The African Cup of Nations runner-up has invested in its program and hired a top coach in former French international Reynald Pedros, who twice led Olympique Lyonnais Feminin to the UEFA Women's Champions League title and was named Best FIFA Women's Coach in 2018. "You invest and you put professionalism around a team and it

  • Collaros, Demski and Thurman named CFL's top performers for September

    TORONTO — Quarterback Zach Collaros and receiver Nic Demski of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Calgary Stampeders linebacker Jameer Thurman were named the CFL's top performers for September on Wednesday. Collaros, the CFL's outstanding player last season, was named the top performer after completing 73-of-108 passes for 1,125 yards and 12 TD passes in four games. Collaros leads the CFL in passing yards (3,874) and touchdowns (32) Demski claimed second performer honours after accumulating 346 yards

  • Who can dethrone the Colorado Avalanche in the 2022-23 NHL season?

    Although it's early, the Zone Time crew takes a shot at naming teams who could be raising Lord Stanley's Cup in June. Full Zone Time previewing the upcoming NHL season is available on the Yahoo Sports Hockey Podcast feed or on our Yahoo Sports NHL YouTube channel.

  • Predators beat Sharks 3-2 to sweep 2-game series in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — Nino Niederreiter scored two goals and the Nashville Predators rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Saturday for a sweep of their two NHL regular- season opening games in the Czech capital. Niederreiter completed a rally for the Predators just 12 seconds after he returned to the ice from the penalty box with 7:47 to go in the second period in front of a crowd of 17,023 at Prague’s O2 Arena. He wristed a shot past Sharks goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen from the right circle after re

  • George Springer carted off field in Blue Jays' 10-9 wild card loss to Mariners

    TORONTO — As veteran outfielder George Springer fell, so did the Toronto Blue Jays. Springer was carted off the field in the eighth inning of Toronto's dramatic 10-9 loss to the Mariners on Saturday night as Seattle won the best-of-three American League wild-card series in two games. Springer was injured when tracking down a potential fly ball from Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford as Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette raced out of the infield to catch the same hit. They clipped each other in shallo

  • NHL stars hoping for World Cup in 2024, lament missed opportunities

    Connor McDavid has seen enough big-time opportunities slip through hockey's fingers. The NHL made a business decision when it opted against sending its stars to the 2018 Olympics in South Korea after participating at five straight Winter Games. The league was then on course for a return to the world's biggest sporting showcase in February as part of a 2020 deal with its players in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown. But the plug on going to Beijing in 2022 was eventually pulled because o

  • Canucks crush Coyotes 4-0 in final pre-season test

    VANCOUVER — The learning curve continues for Andrei Kuzmenko. Kuzmenko scored a goal and collected an assist as the Vancouver Canucks finished their NHL pre-season with a 4-0 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Friday. In four exhibition games Kuzmenko has scored three goals and added three assists, showing why the Canucks signed the 26-year-old Russian to a free-agent contact after playing eight seasons in the KHL. “This season is very interesting for me,” said the five-foot-11, 194-pound left-wing