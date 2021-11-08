Six Star Pro Nutrition® Announces Partnership With U.S. National Soccer Team Player And European Rising Star Weston Mckennie To Promote Active Nutrition On And Off The Pitch

Partnership kicks-off during qualifying for the world’s biggest sporting event and runs through Qatar 2022

U.S. soccer star Weston McKennie has partnered with Six Star Pro Nutrition® (www.sixstarpro.com), one of America’s leading sports nutrition brands. The agreement, which runs through the end of 2022, exclusively ties one of soccer’s emerging dynamos with the Six Star® brand performance energy protein powders and pre-workouts.

New York, NY and Oakville, ON, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weston McKennie wants a leading role on the U.S. National Soccer Team headed into 2022. That means dedicating himself to his craft more than at any point during the start of a promising young career.

On the field, it means the midfielder is committing himself to improving his skills, stamina and strength. Off the field, it’s all about how mind and body come together to prepare for 90 minutes of high-intensity action with a nation’s hopes and dreams on the line.

That’s why McKennie has partnered with Six Star Pro Nutrition® (www.sixstarpro.com), one of America’s leading sports nutrition brands. The agreement, which runs through the end of 2022, exclusively ties one of soccer’s emerging stars with the Six Star® brand performance energy protein powders and pre-workouts. As part of the agreement, Weston will be featured in paid media advertising on print, digital, mobile and social platforms and social content across the Six Star® and his own accounts. He will also provide insight into the training regimen and diet of an emerging star in the soccer world and interactive fan-first experiences such as meet-and-greets, autographs and more.

“The next 15 months are critical for my own soccer career and for the sport in the United States. Teaming up with Six Star Pro Nutrition® allows me to fuel up, build my game and take every advantage possible through high-quality active nutrition,” McKennie said. “There is no off-season in soccer, tons of global travel and qualifying for a major championship means playing in hostile environments that require peak physical and mental fitness.”

McKennie, represented by Wasserman Media Group, was identified by Six Star® as an emerging star who would amplify the brand’s reputation for explosiveness, energy and excellence through hard work, grit and determination. He joins fellow U.S. soccer sensation Tobin Heath and football star T.J. Watt as current Six Star® ambassadors. The brand hopes that the next 15 months will see growth that will align with McKennie and United States soccer’s ascension to a global stage.

“Weston is part of a generational story around the future of soccer in the United States and will be part of the National Team picture for many years to come. The Six Star® brand and Six Star Team are excited for the next several years, including the current qualifying period, the world’s biggest event next November and December and 2026 here in North America,” said Jarrod Jordan, Chief Marketing Officer at Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., the makers of Six Star® branded products. “Weston’s energy, passion and commitment to the future of American soccer represent where our brand would like to go.”

McKennie, who just turned 23, is a Texas native and made his Men’s National Team debut at just 19 years-old, scoring against Portugal in his first game wearing the red, white and blue. He picked up the sport thanks to growing up in a military family, as his father was stationed at Ramstein Air Base in Germany. He is currently a member of legendary Serie A side Juventus FC and one of a group of American players currently starring in the European Champions League, regarded as the very best club league in the world.

Six Star® products are available nationwide at Walmart®, Walgreens®, Amazon® and other fine retailers.

For more information, visit www.sixstarpro.com.

About Iovate Health Sciences International:

Iovate Health Sciences International Inc. (“Iovate”) is a dynamic, leading-edge nutritional company that delivers some of the highest quality, most innovative and effective active nutrition products in the world with distribution in more than 130 countries worldwide.

Due to our commitment to research, development and innovation, Iovate, through its Six Star Pro Nutrition® brand, is globally recognized as one of the leading sports nutrition brands in the industry and continues to be one of the elite brands redefining performance through cutting-edge products and high-quality ingredients.

Headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, Canada, Iovate is a family of more than 300 employees, six leading nutritional brands and growing, with effective products that can be found across the globe.

