Six simple ways to avoid holiday weight gain – by a top nutritionist

Those long, lazy days in the sun beckon enticingly. But according to a study by Cancer Research UK, the average person will gain 4.4lb while on summer holiday.

Here’s how to avoid coming home with unwanted excess baggage.

Travel light

According to Prof Charles Spence, author of Gastrophysics: The New Science of Eating, the average passenger consumes an astonishing 3,400 calories between take-off and landing. You’re unlikely to put away this much on a short hop, but on long-haul trips the calories can rack up.

Most airlines offer pre-bookable low-calorie meals, or take your own healthy food. The on-board snacks tend to be packed with calories and sugar, so bring fruit, crackers and dips such as hummus or guacamole, packs of popcorn and some good quality dark chocolate with you instead.

Don’t binge on the breakfast buffet

It’s day one and you’re raring to hit the all-you-can-eat. But remember, you’ll have more sustained energy, and better appetite regulation for the rest of the day, if you fill up on protein and fibre.

Avoid “beige” foods such as fry-ups and pastries. Instead opt for yoghurt, fruit, cheese, porridge or Bircher muesli. A two-egg veggie omelette with a slice of wholegrain toast comes in under 400 calories and will fill you up nicely.

Follow the ‘rule of three’ at lunch and dinner

Buffets do give you control over what and how much you eat, but they can also feel like a green light to gorge. Stick to the “rule of three”; have a moderate portion of your three favourite dishes, eat them slowly – and don’t go back for seconds. Cheese and desserts can easily double your overall calorie intake, so if there’s a selection of local fruits choose that instead.

Try HIF (Holiday Intermittent Fasting)

If you’re a fan of intermittent fasting (IF) there’s no reason not to continue with it on holiday. Unless breakfast is included in your hotel price ( in which case it would be a shame to miss out) why not skip breakfast altogether, beat the crowds with an early lunch at 12pm and have dinner at 7pm. That’s your holiday 16:8 sorted.

Think about drinks

By sticking to water during the day, and avoiding frothy coffees, juices and smoothies, you’ll be better hydrated – and you’ll save several hundred calories a day. As for booze, alcohol calories mount up quickly. Lower-calorie options include vodka soda or gin and diet tonic (both 130 calories), low 10-11 per cent ABV (alcohol by volume), white wines like vinho verde and sparkling wine (100 calories a glass), and light beers (4 per cent ABV or less) which come in at 100 calories per 330ml can.

Step it up

While vigorous exercise might not be your idea of a holiday, setting yourself a doable daily step target will help burn some of those extra calories. Recent studies have found that 6,000 is the optimum number of steps in terms of health benefits, rather than the oft-quoted 10,000. That equates to an hour of walking at a regular pace, which will burn around 200 calories.

