The six rules of sex appeal for grown-ups

Armani’s Privé collection was full of pointers for anyone who still believes in the art of seduction

There’s a reason why A-listers from Cate Blanchett to Julia Roberts still love to wear Armani, 30 years after he grabbed the red shagpile at the Oscars and gave it a good shake out.

He makes them look classy. His Armani Privé show in Paris on Tuesday evening may not have been a bonanza of affordable, cost of living crisis relevant clothes. But then again, it was part of couture week, where the entry price for a daytime frock is north of £30,000 and if we’ve learned anything from recent economic big dippers it’s that the super rich don’t suffer from travel sickness.

Armani’s Privé collection is probably not the place to come for cutting edge statements either. But it was full of pointers for anyone who still believes the art of seduction works best when it’s a stealth activity rather than one performed with a metaphorical foghorn and klaxon to hand.

Clavicles beat cleavage

When it comes to revealing some skin up top, strapless over cleavage is probably/definitely the graceful way to go as we get older. Gravity does its thing on various parts of the body, but not the shoulders. They are eternal. Treasure them. Nourish them. Show them.

An evening jacket is a million times more useful than it sounds

Men have tuxedos. Women have…pashminas? No, it doesn’t compute, does it? For glamour, gleam and sleekness, an embellished jacket is worth its weight in sequins, transforming everything from cargo pants and cheesecloth into what the professionals would call an interesting juxtaposition of contrasts. Put another way, fling on the right jacket and you have more than a cover up, more even than a clever way to reveal slivers rather than slabs of skin. You have a party look.

Shimmer trumps sheer

If you’re someone who frankly does give a damn, leave the underwear as outerwear, the black bras under transparent blouses and the VPL flashing unlined chiffon skirts to those who don’t. Instead, move on to the glories of metallic beads, lame and all things twinkly, which will bathe you in a gorgeous Marilyn-sequence haze. Let there be light - so much more dignified than a view of one’s knickers. The only exception to the sheer rule is sleeves - then it’s terrific, especially if you don’t want to bare yours, but aren’t ready for total coverage.

Embrace the party trouser

High waisted flowy trousers with sheen, worn with an embellished tunic top are a sophisticated, sensual option for those who don’t want to pour themselves into a constricting dress. Remember, there is no glamour without a sense of the wearer being at ease in their skin.

Velvet springs eternal

Perhaps its softness is what gives velvet its unique dressy-but-not-uptight vibe. The most forgiving silhouettes look more glamorous in velvet and it’s one of the best choices for a dark trouser suit - even black looks less severe in velvet.

Midnight blue or black? Split the difference

If you’re looking for drama and tension in your evening look, black seems an obvious choice. But the fact is, it’s not everyone’s best colour, anymore than yellow is. Midnight blue or indigo, especially in a fabric with a sheen - satin crepe, taffeta or a glazed wool, delivers a softer clarity of purpose. It also works with black, so if you’re wedded to the latter, mix them up, keeping the indigo shades closer to your face.