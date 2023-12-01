Six in a row! Chase Elliott voted as NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver again

Chase Elliott is NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver — again.

It’s the sixth straight year that Elliott, the driver of the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevy, has won this honor. But this might have been his most unlikely yet.

Elliott missed six races due to a leg injury and was suspended for his role in a wreck at Charlotte. The fan-favorite driver, who won the 2020 Cup title, didn’t make the playoffs.

But the fans still voted Elliott as their favorite driver — over champion Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch, Ross Chastain and Kyle Larson.

“This award has always, in my eyes, been a reflection and an extension of my family’s place in the sport,” Elliott, whose father, Bill, won the award 16 times. “I recognize my spot in line and recognize what they’ve done. And the reason why it’s special is because of the fans and how supportive they have been to my entire family and myself included.”