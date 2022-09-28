Six people were injured after a shooting at a California high school

Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

At least six people were injured in a Wednesday shooting at a northern California high school, ABC7 news reported.

Two people were taken to a hospital, said Lt Ray Kelly, Alameda county sheriff’s office spokesperson, to ABC7.

The shooting happened on a street where there are multiple schools and houses many school-age children, the TV station reported.

Kelly said the incident is “no longer active”.

The Oakland police department tweeted that officers were investigating a shooting on Fontaine Street, where the schools are located.