Six people were injured after a shooting at a California high school
At least six people were injured in a Wednesday shooting at a northern California high school, ABC7 news reported.
Two people were taken to a hospital, said Lt Ray Kelly, Alameda county sheriff’s office spokesperson, to ABC7.
The shooting happened on a street where there are multiple schools and houses many school-age children, the TV station reported.
Kelly said the incident is “no longer active”.
The Oakland police department tweeted that officers were investigating a shooting on Fontaine Street, where the schools are located.
The Oakland Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 8200 block of Fontaine Street.
We are asking our Community Members to please avoid the area at this time.
PIO is on the way to scene. Media we will update with staging area. pic.twitter.com/9zvmmW7lC3
— Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) September 28, 2022