Six people hospitalised after dogs 'attack' near Birmingham school

Both dogs were seized by officers

Six people, including an elderly man, were mauled by a pair of dogs near a primary school in Birmingham which went into lockdown to protect its pupils.

Staff at Barford Primary School locked pupils inside the school’s hall and warned parents the dogs would likely “kill a human”.

Police officers went to Willow Gardens at around 2:30pm on Tuesday and arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of possessing a dog which was dangerously out of control,

All the victims were treated at hospital for bite injuries, none of which were life-threatening, West Midlands police said in a statement.

Both dogs, the breeds of which are not known, have been seized and taken to secure kennels.

Parents and carers received a text alerting them to reports of "2 potentially very dangerous dogs circling the school".

"The likelihood is that the dogs will kill a human,” it read.

Parents who arrived at the school to pick up their children were advised to remain in their cars.

The children were later released shortly before 4pm.

West Midlands Police said in a statement: "We have arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of possessing a dog which was dangerously out of control after a number of people received injuries after being attacked by two dogs.

"We were called to Willow Gardens, Winson Green, shortly after 2.30pm today (April 18), following reports two dogs were on the loose and attacking people.

"An elderly man was taken to hospital with bite injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

"Five other people have been presented at hospital with bite injuries which are also not believed to be life-threatening."