Six people safe after Bayswater structure fire

Fire crews responded to a blaze on the Kingston Peninsula Tuesday that saw six people displaced.

Two adults, four children and two pets are all safe after crews from Peninsula Fire Department and Long Reach Fire Department responded to a fire around 9:30 a.m. on Milkish Creek Road in Bayswater, Peninsula Fire Chief Helen Comeau said Tuesday afternoon.

"Upon arrival crews were met with a fully engulfed garage and residential house fire," Comeau told Brunswick News. "Everybody got out safely ... unfortunately the house is a complete loss."

Police were first called just before 9:30 a.m. to the structure fire, said Grand Bay-Westfield RCMP Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh. Officers continue to investigate and are working with the fire department to determine cause of the fire, she said.

The Canadian Red Cross, in a statement from spokesperson Dan Bedell, said that it was helping the family with emergency lodging, transportation and purchases. While there were no serious injuries, one youth was taken to hospital to be checked and treated, according to the statement.

The provincial Department of Natural Resources was notified due to the house's proximity to the woods, but department spokesperson Nick Brown said they determined that there was a "very low risk" of it spreading to the forest.

Fire crews were still on scene at 1 p.m. and attacking remaining hotspots, with Comeau saying they cleared the area at 3:30 p.m. She thanked the Kennebecasis Valley Fire Department, Hampton Fire Rescue, Nauwigewauk Fire Department and Grand Bay-Westfield Volunteer Fire Rescue for their support. Ambulance service and NB Power was also on the scene, Comeau said.

"Mutual aid works! Thank you to all the first responders for your assistance," she said.

