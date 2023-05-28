Six people are rescued along the American River amid warning to stay out of waterways

The Sacramento Metro Fire Department helped rescue six people Sunday along the American River near Carmichael as authorities continued to warn of the dangers lurking in the region’s fast-moving waters.

Fire officials said rescue efforts began shortly after 2:30 p.m. downstream of River Bend Park. A total of six people fell from their paddle boards.

The Fire Department said a helicopter first located the victims. Three people were safe on shore and three were still in the water and “thankfully all were wearing life jackets.”

A department boat arrived and assisted all six people aboard. The department said they were taken to the Harrington Access.

There were no obivous injuries or medical complaints and the six people were released to the rangers, according to the department.

The rescue comes as officials have issued several warnings to civilians to stay out of local waterways over the Memorial Day weekend. A near-historic Sierra snowpack has led to river levels that are higher and flows significantly faster than usual this time of year.