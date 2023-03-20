Six people missing in fatal Montreal fire are from U.S., Ontario, Quebec: police

MONTREAL — Firefighters on Monday began dismantling a historic building in Old Montreal that caught fire last week, where one body was pulled from the rubble and six people remain missing.

"Following the preparation work done (Sunday), we will begin the work of dismantling the second and third floor (of the) structure," Montreal fire operations chief Martin Guilbault said. "We also plan to continue searching through the rubble and attempt to locate and extricate additional victims."

At least seven people were reported missing after a fire swept through the building last Thursday. Montreal police say the body of a woman was pulled from the rubble Sunday evening.

Insp. David Shane said earlier on Monday the police force's fire unit used a drone to help locate the victim.

"Using drones and a bucket truck, our police officers and firemen were able to have a look at the scene from high ground and they were able to locate the victim," Shane said. "They prepared a plan to safely extricate the victim from the rubble using the special technical squad provided by the fire department."

Shane said the six people missing are from Quebec, Ontario and the United States, adding that investigators have contacted their families.

"The assumption is that there are six more people inside," Shane said. "The different steps we've taken (suggest) these people who are still missing are probably in the rubble, unfortunately."

The fire also injured nine people, including two who were hospitalized.

Firefighters originally believed that only one person was missing, but they later learned that several apartments in the building were being used as Airbnb rentals. Police have said it wasn't clear how many of the missing were tourists staying in short-term rentals and how many lived in the building permanently.

City officials said Airbnb-style, short-term rentals are illegal in the area where the building is located.

Story continues

Alexandre Bergevin, a lawyer for the building's owner — Emile-Haim Benamor — said on Sunday that Airbnb rentals in the building were not being operated by his client but by tenants, adding that steps had been taken to stop the practice.

The City of Montreal says the Édifice William-Watson-Ogilvie was constructed in 1890. Bergevin said in a text message on Sunday that the alarm system had been replaced in 2019 and was regularly tested.

Shane said no one has been charged in connection with the fire and that the cause remains under investigation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2023.

The Canadian Press