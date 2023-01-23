Six people injured after being hit by car in north London

Photograph: Richard Barnes/Alamy

Six people have been injured after being hit by a car in north London on Sunday, police have said.

Officers are searching for the driver of the vehicle after four people were taken to hospital and two were treated at the scene. None of the six was thought to have life-threatening injuries.

Scotland Yard said they were called shortly after 7pm on Sunday with a report that a car had collided with pedestrians in Green Lanes near the junction with Salisbury Road in the Harringay area of the capital.

“Officers attended along with the London ambulance service and the London fire brigade. The car failed to stop at the scene and officers are working to trace the driver. Emergency services remain at the scene and road closures are in place,” police said on Monday.

“The incident is being treated as a road traffic collision. Further inquiries are taking place to establish the circumstances. Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 5189/22Jan.”

Peray Ahmet, the leader of Haringey borough council, said: “So sorry to hear this about this incident in Harringay. Pleased that the injuries do not appear to be too serious, but disgusted that the car driver did not stop at the scene. If you have any information please get in contact, the perpetrator has to be found and reprimanded.”