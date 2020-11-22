Six people in hospital after 'violent incident' in Cardiff

File image - Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Two people have been arrested after a "violent incident" in Cardiff on Saturday night that left one person with head injuries and three others with stab wounds.

South Wales Police said on Sunday morning that they had launched an investigation into the large disturbance that occurred in the city centre.

"Multiple reports of a violent incident on Queen Street were received at around 9.50pm," police said.

"Six people have subsequently been taken to, or self-presented at, the University Hospital of Wales with various injuries."

Police said one person suffered head injuries and remained in a serious condition in hospital.

Three other people are believed to have sustained stab wounds.

"Two others have presented at hospital with lesser injuries," South Wales Police said.

"Two people have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and are currently in custody in Cardiff Bay.

"An investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances."

People took to social media to share photos and footage of the crime scene, which had been cordoned off by police.

Video of what we saw happen in #cardiff #queenstreet. The man was pepper sprayed and tasered for resisting arrest while a man was unconscious receiving paramedic help. Over 20 police vehicles present. Hope everyone is safe pic.twitter.com/6CSgfUwWZv — Anna (@annamainolann) November 22, 2020

Footage posted on Twitter by @annamainolann shows officers surrounding a man on the ground while emergency services attended to another person on the ground nearby.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or events leading up to it is urged to contact police.

Contact police via 101, quoting occurrence 2000424668. Or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.