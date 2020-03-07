Six OSU wrestlers say Rep. Jim Jordan knew about sexual abuse of male athletes

Six former OSU wrestlers say that Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan knew about the sexual abuse of male athletes and has been lying about not knowing. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Six former Ohio State University wrestlers have gone on record to say that Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan was aware of the sexual abuse they and other OSU athletes were enduring when he was an assistant wrestling coach in the 1980s and 1990s.

Jordan has maintained that he had absolutely no knowledge that OSU doctor Richard Strauss had been sexually abusing wrestlers and other male athletes for decades, but these six former college wrestlers say Jordan is lying. In interviews with CNN, Tito Vazquez, Dan Ritchie, Mike Flusche, Dunyasha Yetts, Shawn Dailey, and Mike Glane all came forward to say that they were in the room with Jordan and others when Jordan was told of incidents of sexual abuse by Strauss.

Vazquez recalled telling Jordan that Strauss had insisted on examining his genitals after he’d come in with a bloody nose. According to Vazquez, Jordan said “I have nothing to do with this” and ended the conversation.

Ritchie and Flusche told CNN that they remember separate incidents when Jordan said, “If he ever tried that with me I'd snap his neck like a stick of dry balsa wood” in response to other athletes complaining to him about Strauss.

Yetts says that he went to Jordan several times to complain that Strauss tried to remove his shorts and once groped him during examinations for unrelated injuries like a broken thumb. Dailey and Glane both told CNN that they specifically recall Yetts complaining about Strauss while Jordan was present.

In 2019, an independent report commissioned by OSU found that Strauss had sexually abused at least 177 male students who had come to him seeking medical care. Strauss, who died by suicide in 2005, was the team physician for numerous OSU sports teams, including wrestling, swimming, gymnastics and lacrosse.

Jordan was accused of trying to cover up sexual abuse at OSU in February by another former wrestler, team captain Adam DiSabato. DiSabato told the Ohio legislature that he received a desperate call from Jordan, who essentially begged DiSabato to lie to help cover up wrongdoing.

OSU announced on Friday that it has reached a settlement agreement in 11 of the 18 Strauss-related lawsuits that are currently pending against the university.

