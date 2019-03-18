Six Nations winners and losers: Alun Wyn Jones cements greatness for Wales but England and Ireland have issues

Wales’ joyful evisceration of Ireland not only saw them claim the third and final Grand Slam of Warren Gatland’s 12-year reign but also installed them as the northern hemisphere’s best bet to challenge for the Rugby World Cup.

Such was the controlled dominance Wales exerted over their opponents, who had begun the tournament ranked No 2 in the world and firm favourites to defend their title, it provided further evidence Gatland has got his squad in perfect shape for a shot at the biggest prize of them all.

In stark contrast to England’s yo-yoing inconsistency, Scotland’s infuriating profligacy, France’s futile selection policy and Italy’s complete lack of bite, Wales showed consistency in selection, performance and approach to beat all before them.

Led by the magnificent Alun Wyn Jones, now undeniably sitting at the very highest table of great front-five forwards, Wales have now proved over the course of a 14-match winning run stretching back more than a year, they have the tools to compete with the world’s best.

The winners for the Welsh, are almost too many to mention.

But as Europe’s primary competition draws to a close, attention will inevitably shift to the World Cup in Japan, which kicks off in Tokyo on 20 September when the hosts face Russia.

Here, The Independent runs its rule over the Six Nations teams and calls out the winners and losers ahead of the tournament.

Wales

A high-class campaign which culminated in their best performance of the championship against Ireland. Despite a raft of injuries to some key players, Warren Gatland’s squad have shown the depth, quality and cohesion needed to challenge the best in the world. No northern hemisphere team since Sir Clive Woodward’s England in 2003 have gone into a World Cup as Grand Slam champions and we all know what happened then. No reason at all Wales can’t go on to claim the greatest prize of them all.

Winners

Alun Wyn Jones: The Welsh captain was the player of the tournament by a distance and is now firmly established as one of the all-time greats of the game. Peerless in every sense.

Josh Adams: A threat every time he carried and looked a seasoned international even though he is still in his infancy at this level.

Josh Navidi: If anyone doubted his first season in international rugby had proved he has what it takes at this level, those doubts have no surely gone.

Warren Gatland: Now undeniably the finest coach in world rugby and looks to be saving his best for last.

Losers

All their opponents.

England

Such a frustrating campaign for England and their supporters with significant periods when they resembled a very high-class team indeed only to lose their way just when they needed control.

Their second-half capitulation to Scotland will be hard to shift from the psyche before the World Cup, despite what Eddie Jones says, and there are now serious doubts over England’s readiness for the tournament.

Winners

Tom Curry: The Sale flanker played all five games and was consistently excellent in all of them. England have found the answer to their openside conundrum.

Joe Cokanasiga: In one match against Italy, the hulking Bath winger proved he is a very special talent indeed. Must play at the World Cup.

Eddie Jones will be concerned with how England finished the tournament (EPA)

Losers

Owen Farrell: Excellent at times when running England’s attacking game but questions will surely be asked of his leadership following England’s second-half no-shows against Wales and Scotland.

John Mitchell: England started with a hugely impressive defensive display in Dublin but the totality of their capitulation to Scotland has undermined the good work their defence coach has done.

Ireland

A bitterly disappointing campaign from Joe Schmidt’s squad who looked a pale shadow of their former selves just when they needed to front up in Cardiff. Schmidt pleaded with Ireland’s fans not to give up on their team after the game but it’s difficult to see them mounting a serious World Cup threat now.

Winners

Garry Ringrose: The 24-year-old centre was impressive in the three games he played and looks assured and threatening at this level.

Joey Carbery: An untimely hamstring injury blighted his campaign but he was good when he played and with Johnny Sexton struggling may yet be a World Cup contender at fly-half.

What has happened to the form of Conor Murray and Johnny Sexton? (Getty)

Losers

Johnny Sexton: It shows what a fickle world professional sport can be when you go from World Player of the Year to whipping boy in the space of four months. Just didn’t perform.

Conor Murray: Ireland’s vaunted half-back pairing misfired badly in the tournament and there are no hiding places in the two pivotal positions.

Scotland

An astonishing and unprecedented comeback against England should not mask what was ultimately a hugely disappointing campaign for Gregor Townsend’s squad. Badly hit by injuries but their failure to beat Wales at home will smart for some time to come and their attacking game deserted them for long periods.

Winners

Finn Russell: Reminded us in the second-half against England just what a brilliant talent he is and why Racing Metro are paying the big bucks for his services.

Hamish Watson: Only made two appearances but made the most of both of them and showed Scotland how much they missed him when he was out injured.

Finn Russell proved why he is among the best attacking fly-halves in the world (Reuters)

Losers

Huw Jones: Looked a world beater in 2017 before injury struck and has struggled to recapture his best in the intervening years.

Sean Maitland: A fine winger but not an international full-back and struggled in the absence of Stuart Hogg.

France

Another rotten campaign from an international team which now routinely underperforms and has no credible plan whatsoever. The appointment of Jacques Brunel as coach looked a retrograde step at the time and looks even more absurd now.

Winners

Hard to think of a single French player who made a strong case for World Cup inclusion although Damian Penaud’s contribution towards the end at least hinted at better things to come.

Jacques Brunel's erratic selections have set France way back in their progression (AFP/Getty)

Losers

Jacques Brunel: The France coach has added nothing whatsoever to the French game. His selection policy is all over the shop and he must go before the World Cup for France to have a chance of even competing.

Italy

Everyone wants them to improve but the cold, hard facts show they haven’t. However much Conor O’Shea talks of improving the structures lower down in Italian rugby, the reality is that they cannot buy a win in this tournament and teams can field second strings and beat them easily. If they could not beat one of the worst French teams in history at home this year, who on earth can they beat?

Winners

Tommaso Allan: There is a strong suspicion that in a decent side, the Italy fly-half would be a very good player indeed. Excellent against England at Twickenham and developing into a fine goal-kicker.

Losers

Conor O’Shea: Another coach who is under the spotlight following 22 successive Six Nations losses and a losing streak stretching back four years in the tournament. Desperately needs the tide to turn.