Six Nations team of the weekend: Henry Slade, Manu Tuilagi and George North all star but no Owen Farrell

The first Six Nations weekend is in the bag and against all expectations, it is England who join Scotland at the top of the table.

The smart money is always on Italy’s opponents to lead the way after round one and that again proved the case here, with Scotland romping to a five-try bonus-point win over a side who have now gone 21 games without a Six Nations victory - a new record for the competition.

France and Wales raised the curtain on the tournament in style on Friday night in a frantic and rain-soaked affair, but it was an opportunity missed for Les Bleus as they spurned a 16-0 lead to suffer an agonising 24-19 defeat, with two of Wales’ three tries coming through French errors.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Next up was Scotland, who delivered on all expectations as they secured a 33-20 victory at Murrayfield that was a lot more one-sided than the scoreline suggests.

Blair Kinghorn’s hat-trick led the way, with Italy scoring three late tries to save face.

Finally, it was the big one in Dublin between two sides that have shared the last five Six Nations titles. However, it was England who delivered when it mattered most as they not only earned a rare victory in Dublin, but secured a four-try bonus point in the process.

So with the weekend done and dusted, who makes our standout XV? Click on the gallery above to see our team of the weekend.