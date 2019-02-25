Six Nations team of the weekend: France and Wales dominate in round three as England come unstuck

The Six Nations surged past the halfway point with a dramatic weekend that saw a new leader installed at the top of the table, England’s Grand Slam dreams shattered, France finally deliver on their true potential and Italy threaten the real upset in Rome.

The weekend started with a bang in Paris as a depleted Scotland suffered their second straight defeat of the championship. But the story was very much all about the home side as France’s much-changed back line clicked with a spark that has not been seen for Les Bleus to secure a 27-10 victory.

Inspired by their Toulouse contingent, France ran in four tries to Scotland’s late consolation, securing a bonus-point victory in the process that lifts them above the Scots and into third place in the table.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

But the headline event on Saturday was the Grand Slam clash between Wales and England in Cardiff, and it certainly lived up to expectations. A physically draining affair saw both sides try to knock 10 bells out of each other, but when Wales refused to crumble, it was the away side who had nothing left to give.

Tom Curry’s early try put England ahead, but the boot of Gareth Anscombe kept Wales in touching distance and allowed two late tries from Cory Hill and Josh Adams to secure a record-breaking 12th consecutive victory for Warren Gatland’s side by a 21-13 margin.

Finally, the action moved to the sunny climes of Rome as Sunday’s action saw a much-changed Irish pack struggle against an Italy side that delivered its best performance of the championship so far.

Story continues

Quinn Roux and Jacob Stockdale got the ball rolling for Ireland, but Italy roared back to lead at half-time with tries from Edoardo Padovani and Luca Morisi. However, Ireland would not be denied as Keith Earls and Conor Murray crossed after the break to secure the bonus point victory.

So who makes out Six Nations team of the weekend in round three? Click on the gallery above to find out.